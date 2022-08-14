Camila Cabello wears a mini dress with Converse tennis ideal for short girls

Camila Hair You know that by now, converse sneakers They remain what they have always been: timeless and classic. We thought they would never become absolute trend, and we reserved them as an option for the weekend, we also saw them in the photo album of our adolescence without much grace. However, the best dressed, like singer They have been in charge of giving it a new life and now they position themselves as a infallible wardrobe.

In her most recent publication on social networks, the interpreter of Cuban-American origin, Camila Hairreaffirmed that there is a garment that is perfectly linked to this model of tennis: the short dresses. This duo is in the highest style standards, as they are the ideal balance between comfort and sophistication. in the sea of trends transparent models have been sighted, others swag style and some ugly. However, simple and traditional finishes continue to captivate the sphere of good dress, among these, the sneakers nascent in the basketball world.

How to wear a black mini dress with Converse sneakers according to Camila Cabello?