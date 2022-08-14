Camila Hair He had announced his break with fellow singer Shawn Mendes in November of last year.

The artist said that the separation was by mutual agreement and that they had to go their separate ways, something that surprised her followers.

Since then Camila Hair dedicated himself to his music career and released the song “Bam Bam” alongside Ed Sheeran.

Many netizens wondered if the lyrics had to do with her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

But now the singer seems to be in love again and was caught with who would be her new boyfriend.

Here we tell you the details.

Camila Cabello already has a new love Meet him!

Singer Camila Hair she is in love and her followers are surprised. Everything seems to indicate that the artist’s new boyfriend would have known him through a mutual friend.

Is about austin kevitchCEO of a large company and with whom the artist was seen holding hands while walking in Los Angeles.

In the photos it can also be seen that the couple has demonstrations of affection and the occasional kiss comes and goes.

austin kevitch he is the co-founder of a very exclusive dating app called Lox Club that can only be used in New York, Los Angeles or Miami.

This is an ‘app’ aimed at Jews who have high purchasing power and very high standard tastes, but other people are also welcome.

The businessman is a friend of Nicholas Galitzine, who shared a set with Camila Hair in a movie, and would be the person who introduced them.

