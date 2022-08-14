Budweiser celebrates the partnership with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a competition starring Messi, Neymar Jr. and Sterling

Budweiser kicks off the global campaign as the official beer of the FIFA World Cup, giving fans the opportunity to win a trip to the tournament.

As the official FIFA World Cup beer, Budweiser offers fans the opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup in person using the Budweiser QR Code.

Starting August 13, the coordinates leading to the prize boxes will be revealed to fans who have scanned the Budweiser QR Codes. These exclusive QR codes were shared on Budweiser and athlete partner social accounts earlier this week. The competition is not currently active in Italy.

QR Codes appeared in locations celebrating champions Messi, Neymar Jr. and Sterling – each code reveals a spot that tells the story of their journey from passionate amateur to today’s superstar.

“This year’s tournament is a unifying global moment that celebrates the possibilities of what’s to come and the athletes who continue to inspire us,” said Todd Allen, Global Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser. “As the official beer of the FIFA World Cup, we are engaging fans and elevating the way matches are experienced. With tomorrow’s launch, we have just begun what promises to be an exceptional year for football fans around the world ”.

Here all the info: https://www.theworldisyourstotake.com/home