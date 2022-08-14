Britney Spears’ ex convicted of breaking into her wedding

VENTURA, California, USA (AP) — A man who was briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of breaking and entering and assault at the pop star’s wedding in June.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges in California court, Ventura County prosecutors announced Thursday. The county judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail.

Prosecutors dropped charges of harassment and vandalism.

Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with dozens of guests in attendance, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s and to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony as the whole thing was broadcast live on Instagram.

He entered the house and walked up to Spears’s locked bedroom door while she was preparing for the wedding, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, punching a security guard who tried to remove him and damaging a gate, prosecutors said.

After he entered his guilty plea, a judge issued a new protection order prohibiting him from coming within 100 meters (yards) of Spears or the security guard.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She previously said in court that there was no evidence that he intended to harm Spears.

Spears’ attorney declined to comment.