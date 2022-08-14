Black Adam: Director explains why Pierce Brosnan was chosen to play Doctor Fate

Dwayne Johnson is the protagonist of Black Adam but the Doctor Fate of Pierce Brosnan recently caught the attention of fans: in this regard, director Jaume Collet-Serra explained why Brosnan was the perfect actor to play the legendary character in the DC Extended Universe.

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the trailer

Brosnan will play Kent Nelson, Doctor Fate, previously embodied in live-action by Smallville’s Brent Stait. Although Pierce is a real veteran when it comes to action films, just think of the James Bond franchise, Doctor Fate fights his opponents by casting spells.

Additionally, Jaume Collet-Serra revealed to a Vanity Fair reporter that this version of Doctor Fate features a “raw charisma“: Although Kent cannot match Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a competition of strength, he is certainly able to reason with him and mentally cope with him.

Speaking of which, the Black Adam director provided the following explanation as to why Pierce Brosnan is so perfect for the role: “I needed a special actor to play a legend. Dr. Fate is a very powerful being, so I needed someone like Pierce, someone who is able to look strong without being over the top. He can do it in a very subtle way. I mean, he was James Bond, he’s just magnetic. ”