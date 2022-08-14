Black Adam and the Justice Society in full force on Total Film covers!

Not long before the theatrical release of Black Adam, the new film that marks Dwayne Johnson’s debut in the DC Extended Universe and which will see him face off against the interesting Justice Society. Now all the heroes and anti-heroes in full show up in this pair of epochal covers on Total Film.

The debut of the new antihero and one of the main opponents of Shazam! And Dwayne Johnson has fought a lot over the years to get to this point of convergence. Well ten years, to be honest, in which the former wrestler has not only spent himself as a potential actor, but above all as a “producer” of Black Adams, doing the dirty work for DC. That is to say by pushing for the character of the ex-slave of Egypt to have his recognition on the screen.

According to what has been revealed in recent months, in fact, well before that Shazam! originally made its debut, the script was written in such a way as to integrate Black Adam as well. It was Johnson, on the other hand, with a single phone call, who convinced top management that the two characters deserved a pair of films in their own right, to then merge, one day, into an ensemble. Today not only is this strategy a reality, but Black Adam’s new post credit scene shot only recently – to address the various problems of the new Warner Bros. Discovery management – proves that Johnson will take over the new ten-year DCEU course. And such a role could only be celebrated with two, highly coveted Total Film covers.

If in one we see Black Adam alone, in the other we find him in the company of Justice Society: you can find both, replied by Johnson, at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, if things are looking their best for more upcoming DCEU films – Blue Beetle will even hit theaters, since it was only supposed to be released on HBO Max – the same can’t be said for the other infamous cases. The words of the Batgirl composer reveal some unspoken things by Warner in its official version, although now the major changes its mind and says it wants Batgirl in another film. For now, let’s just look forward to this new take on The Rock, which just recently turned out to have given acting lessons to fellow wrestler John Cena.