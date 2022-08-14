Billie Eilish singing in Spanish is the best thing you’ll see today

billie eilish is one of the most recognized current singers worldwide, her incredible talent has opened many doors for her within the music industry, so it is normal that she experiments interpreting some songs in other languages ​​such as Spanish. Here is a video so you can see how sings a Carla Morrison theme.

billie eilish He started his artistic career in 2016, however, he published his first songs in 20015 through SoundCloud. Her brother Finneas O’Connell was in charge of producing her first EP ‘Do n’t Smile at Me’. She has won seven Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest artist to win the ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’ categories.

Related news

@billieeilish

Billie Eilish sings in Spanish

billie eilish has not hesitated to show her followers that there are no barriers in music, so she will always be willing to sing in a language other than English, one of these is English. SpanishWell, the singer has not only dedicated a few words in this language to her fans, but has also come to sing it.

Eilish surprises everyone when singsespecially if it is in a language other than his own, which is why he moved his Spanish-speaking followers, especially Mexicans, by choosing a topic in Spanish by Carla Morrison. The theme chosen is ‘Eres tú’ and the singer, in addition to her voice, was also accompanied by a guitar that she herself played.

Related news

What languages ​​does singer Billie Eilish speak?

It is well known that her mother tongue is English due to the fact that she is originally from Los Angeles, California. However, on several occasions billie eilish has shown his love for the language SpanishWell, not only have we heard her speak a few words or cover songs, but she has even collaborated with artists who speak this language such as Rosalía and her song ‘Lo vas a Olvidar’.

@billieeilish

No doubt billie eilish is one of the current artists who best singsso hear her do it on Spanish and with an incredible pronunciation he made his fans too excited. Share with us on Facebook when you have heard Billie speaking or singing in this language.