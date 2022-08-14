Beniffer: The works shared by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Lto love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began in 2002 when the couple shared credits on the tape “gigli”which will be released a year later, with the couple already engaged.

The relationship became one of the favorites of the artistic world and was headed for marriage, but public pressure was overwhelming and in 2004 they decided to separate on good terms.

After following their lives, the couple met in 2021 During the pandemic and on July 16, they decided to get married and two decades later to complete their plans, to once again be the center of attention of the show business.

“Gigli” and the rest of Bennifer’s works

The shooting of the film “Gigli” began the romance between Affleck and Lopezbut they also shared on tape “Jersey Girl”in addition to the video clip of the song “Jenny from the Block”.

Their first film together did not have the expected success, being released in 2003 in more than 2,000 theaters in the United States, but in its third week it dropped 97 percent.

“gigli” is about a mobster named Larry Gigli, who is played by Ben Affleckwho is hired to kidnap the intellectually disabled younger brother of a more powerful mobster (Al Pacino).

Then enter the scene Jennifer Lopez with the role of Ricki, another contractor who watches Larry and Brian (the kidnapped), and begins the connection between the couple, with the exception that she makes it clear from the beginning that she likes women and from there continues a plot of a tape that the critics like a dark and strange film.

In addition to “Gigli”, the video clip of the song by Jennifer Lopez, “Jenny from the Block”shows courtship scenes when they were a couple in their first stage.

The last work where they shared credits was “Jersey Girl”released in 2004, although JLo it only appears a few minutes at the beginning of the tape.