Ben Affleck’s 50

Actor Ben Affleck turns 50, newly married to actress and singer Jennifer López, two decades later, Affleck and López resumed that ill-fated courtship that this time has ended in a wedding, held last July in Las Vegas (United States ), two decades after their first courtship, which began in mid-2002 and ended in 2004, after postponing a wedding that was ultimately called off.

Harshly criticized for some of his work in those years, over time he has not only received applause for his work as an actor but also for his work as a director, winning the Oscar for best film for the acclaimed film ‘Argo’, one of each.

PUT ON THE CAPE

His resume also highlights having become one of the most admired comic book heroes, getting into the skin of Batman in the movies ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021).

Among Affleck’s latest works in the cinema is the film directed by Ridley Scott ‘The Last Duel’, in which he shares the poster with Matt Damon, Alan Driver and Jodie Comer, and for which he is a screenwriter together with Damon himself and Nicole Holofener.

It is worth mentioning that Affleck will be part of the cast of the movie Aquaman 2, as actor Jason Momoa leaked on his social networks.

7 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT BEN AFFLECK

1.- Debuts in the film ‘The Voyague of the Miami’.

2.- Affleck has a friendship with Matt Damon.

3.- He has been involved in superhero stories.

4.- He is a talented Blackjack player.

5.- Ben speaks the Spanish language perfectly.

6.- In 1998 he won an Oscar for ‘Best Screenplay’.

7.- He dated actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

THE 5 MUST SEE

Don’t miss these excellent films, part of Affleck’s filmography.

1.- ARGO

The film deals with the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

2.- GONE GIRL

A raw story of a marriage in ruins.

3.- PEARL HARBOR

The story of the great friendship between two pilots.

4.- JUSTICE LEAGUE

Inside the life tape to the character of Batman.

5. ARMAGEDDON

One of the heroic drillers who travels into space.