Ben Affleck turns 50 newlywed and is as popular as when he was 20 less

Actor, director and one of the favorite men of entertainment, Ben Affleck turns 50 this Monday, August 15, newly married to his youthful girlfriend Jennifer López, preparing his return to the skin of Batman and with a popularity that nothing has to envy its beginnings in the 2000s.

From that time, many remember Affleck as Matt Damon’s partner in “Good Hunting”, with which both won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998. Others associate his name with the direction of “Argo”, the best film of 2013 according to those same awards, and not a few see in him the mysterious Bruce Wayne from the DC Comics factory.

After “Batman vs Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017), andThe actor plans to don the Batman/Bruce Wayne suit again in two films that will be released next year. “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the latter in full summer shooting.

lucky returns

It seems that his 50 is marked by returns. First, in his role as writer and director, Affleck will meet again with Damon to shoot a movie. about the negotiations behind the deal that saw Nike and Michael Jordan launch the best-selling sneaker collection in history in the 1980s. Although the reunion for which the actor has received the most attention is, without a doubt, the one with the singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer López.

The couple quietly married last month in Las Vegas (USA) after waiting their turn in a chapel for express marriages known as “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, where personalities such as Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow or Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward also said “I do” at the time.

Nobody knew about the link until López sent an email to his fans with some details of the ceremony. Quite the opposite of the constant media scrutiny that, according to her, ruined her first courtship between 2002 and 2004.

Affleck himself spoke about this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “The common thread I’ve found among people I know who are in their 50s and happier is that They have stopped caring so much about what other people think. I think that’s the gift of that age,” he explained when asked about his birthday.

If you lead by example, he has taken note: Affleck has carried his reunion with total naturalness, the same one with which he was seen months before through the streets of Los Angeles with Ana de Armas during the covid-19 pandemic and with whom he has discussed his divorce with Jennifer Garner and his alcoholism problems.

troubled past

In 2018, the actor published on his social networks that he had completed rehabilitation treatment for his addiction to alcohol. and he has no problem remembering that stage that has already been overcome in interviews.

“In the end, everyone needs second chances,” he said a few months ago in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​morning show, in which he confessed that neither his two Oscars, as screenwriter or director, nor his renewed popularity They helped her recovery as well as her love for her three children. The conclusion he has come to in his 50s, he said, is that “there will be enough movies, hits or ‘likes’ on Instagram” to “fill you up or make you happy.”