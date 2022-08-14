Ben Affleck turns 50 just married and as popular as in the 2000s

This content was published on August 14, 2022 – 12:42

Xavier Romualdo

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 14 (EFE) .- Actor, director and one of the favorite men of entertainment, Ben Affleck turns 50 this Monday, newly married to his youth girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, preparing his return to the skin of Batman and with a popularity that has nothing to envy to its beginnings in the 2000s.

From that time, many remember Affleck as Matt Damon’s partner in “Good Hunting”, with which both won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998. Others associate his name with the direction of “Argo”, the best film of 2013 according to those same awards, and not a few see in him the mysterious Bruce Wayne from the DC Comics factory.

After “Batman vs Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017), the actor plans to put on the Batman/Bruce Wayne suit again in two films that will be released next year, “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the latter in full summer shooting.

And it seems that his 50 are marked by returns.

First, in his role as writer and director, Affleck will meet again with Damon to shoot a film about the negotiations behind the agreement by which Nike and Michael Jordan launched the best-selling collection of sneakers in history in the 1980s. .

Although the reunion for which the actor has received the most attention is, without a doubt, the one with the singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer López.

The couple married discreetly last month in Las Vegas (USA) after waiting their turn in an express marriage chapel known as “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, where personalities such as Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow or Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward also said “I do” at the time.

Nobody knew about the link until López sent an email to his fans with some details of the ceremony. Quite the opposite of the constant media scrutiny that, according to her, ruined her first courtship between 2002 and 2004.

Affleck himself spoke about this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The common thread that I have found among the people I know who have turned 50 and are happier is that they have stopped caring so much about what others think. I think that is the gift of that age,” he explained when asked. for his birthday.

If he leads by example, he has taken note: Affleck has taken his reunion with total naturalness, the same one with which months before he was seen on the streets of Los Angeles with Ana de Armas during the covid-19 pandemic and with whom he has discussed his divorce with Jennifer Garner and his alcoholism problems.

In 2018, the actor published on his social networks that he had completed rehabilitation treatment for his addiction to alcohol and has no problem remembering that stage already overcome in interviews.

“In the end, everyone needs second chances,” he said a few months ago in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​morning show, in which he confessed that neither his two Oscars, as screenwriter or director, nor his renewed popularity helped her recovery as well as her love for her three children.

The conclusion she has come to in her 50s, she said, is that “there will never be enough movies, hits or Instagram likes” to “fill you up or make you happy.” EFE

