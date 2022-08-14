Ben Affleck turns 50 just married and as popular as in the 2000s

Actor, director and one of the favorite men of entertainment, Ben Affleck He turns 50 this Monday, newly married to his youth girlfriend Jennifer Lopezpreparing his return to the skin of Batman and with a popularity that has nothing to envy to its beginnings in the 2000s.

From that time, many remember Affleck as the partner of Matt Damon in “Good Will Hunting“, with which both won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998. Others associate his name with the direction of “argus“, the best film of 2013 according to those same awards, and not a few see in it the mysterious BruceWayne from the DC Comics factory.

After “batman v superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017), the actor plans to put on the suit again Batman/BruceWayne in two films that will be released next year, “Flash” Y “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom“, the latter in full summer shooting.

And it seems that his 50 are marked by returns.

First, in his role as screenwriter and director, Affleck will meet again Damon to shoot a film about the negotiations behind the agreement by which Nike and Michael Jordan launched the best-selling collection of sports shoes in history in the 1980s.

Although the reunion for which the actor has received the most attention is, without a doubt, the one with the singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer López.

The couple quietly married last month in Las Vegas after waiting their turn at an express marriage chapel known as “A Little White Wedding Chapel“, where personalities like Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow or Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward also said “I do” at the time.

No one knew about the link until Lopez sent an email to his fans with some details of the ceremony. Quite the opposite of the constant media scrutiny that, according to her, ruined her first courtship between 2002 and 2004.

Own Affleck spoke about this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The common thread I’ve found among happier 50-year-olds I know is that they’ve stopped caring so much about what other people think. I think that is the gift of that age, ”he explained when asked about his birthday.

If he leads by example, he has noted: Affleck has taken with total naturalness his reunionthe same one with which months before he was seen on the streets of The Angels beside Anne of Arms during the COVID-19 pandemic and with whom you have discussed your divorce with Jennifer Garner and his alcohol problems.

In 2018, the actor published on his social networks that he had completed rehabilitation treatment for his Alcohol addiction and he has no problem remembering that stage that has already been overcome in interviews.

In the end, everyone needs second chances,” he said a few months ago in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​morning show, in which he confessed that neither his two Oscars, as screenwriter or director, nor his renewed Popularity aided her recovery as well as her love for her three children.

The conclusion, which he has reached in his 50s, he assured, is that “there will never be enough movies, hits or ‘likes’ on Instagram” to “fill you up or make you happy”.

Xavier Romualdo