Ben Affleck celebrates his 50 years newly married to JLO and on top

American actor, director, producer and screenwriter Ben Affleck turns 50 this Monday. He was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, United States and has become one of the favorite men of entertainment.

Just married to his youth girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, he celebrates his golden anniversary. In addition, he prepares his return to the skin of Batman and with a popularity that has nothing to envy to his beginnings in the 2000s.

From that time, many remember Affleck as Matt Damon’s partner in “Good Will Hunting”, with which both won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998. Others associate his name with the direction of “Argo”, the best film of 2013 according to those same awards, and not a few see in him the mysterious Bruce Wayne from the DC Comics factory.

After “Batman vs Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017), the actor plans to put on the Batman/Bruce Wayne suit again in two films that will be released next year, “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the latter in full summer shooting.

And it seems that his 50 are marked by returns.

First, in his role as writer and director, Affleck will meet again with Damon to shoot a film about the negotiations behind the agreement by which Nike and Michael Jordan launched the best-selling collection of sneakers in history in the 1980s. .