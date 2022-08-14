Ben Affleck celebrates 50 years with Jennifer Lopez, she is the light of his life

Ben Affleck happy along with Jennifer Garner in April 2008 AFP / Getty Images

The Oscar with Argon does not sweep the clouds

The following year he made his (lucky) debut as a director with Gone baby gone (where his brother Casey directs) and, after the good State of play (2009), in 2010 he goes back behind the camera with The town. The summit reaches it three years later, with Argona “political” film – focused on the hostage crisis in Iran of 1979-1981 – which he produces, directs and interprets, and which above all makes him win theOscar for Best Film overall.

The clouds, however, are still lurking: after exactly ten years of marriage and one day, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on June 30, 2015 announce their separation. They will divorce in 2017 and, in order not to traumatize the children, they will remain under the same as their Los Angeles home until 2018. His alcohol addiction returns.

Ben Affleck collects Best Picture Oscar for “Argo” Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Another tunnel before return to win

Affleck – who meanwhile has achieved new fame playing Bruce Wayne / Batman within the DC Extended Universe with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017, after a troubled production that made him despair) – in 2017 he returns to the tunnel. In addition to the divorce with Garner, his ambitious project The Batman – where he should have been author (along with Matt Reeves), director, producer and lead actor – goes up in smoke (it came out only this year, with the face of Robert Pattinson) and he go back to the clinic.