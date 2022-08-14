At 53, Jennifer Aniston has the perfect lingerie dress

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston have the dress perfect lingerie for a party. Over the years, the Friends actress has found a minimalist style, clean designs and a classic color palette that defines her and makes her look spectacular. She achieves a chic and relaxed look and this garment is the wild card that helps her look amazing. Jennifer Aniston have the dress perfect lingerie for a party and here we analyze it in depth and tell you all the details

“This time we can see her with a dress lingerie, cream color, ankle length. the look of Aniston is totally minimalist and summery, since the dress of straight lines was the protagonist of this outfit”, explains the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

“Unlike other garments of the same style, this dress lingerie chosen by Aniston It does not have the typical lace edging that evokes romanticism and refers to underwear or the famous petticoats. In this case, the actress opted for comfort and chose beige flat sandals, to continue with the monochromy and sobriety of this outfit that does not even have ornate accessories”, assures the fashion expert.

The dresses Lingeries are characterized by being a design with thin straps and flowing silhouette, satin and straight cut. They emerged in the 20’s, became fashionable in the 90’s and now they are back with everything. One of her promoters was Victoria Beckham, who through her brand reimposed the slip dress as a party alternative. In fact, she herself decided to wear a dress lingerie for the wedding of her son Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz.

“The dresses lingerie are usually made of satin fabrics such as satin or satin, genres that have a very delicate drape, allowing the dress suits the curves of the body and highlights the natural figure. This type of dress it is very versatile and I dare to say that they can be used all year round”, assures Herdt.

In hot seasons we can wear it during the day, with flat sandals, sunglasses and why not with a good basket of natural fibers. “If you want to wear it for more casual occasions and give it a more youthful and rather 90s vibe, you can wear it with a high-waist yarn cardigan. A good option is to complement the dress lingerie with the indisputable Converse sneakers or chunky loafers that are all the rage this season”, clarifies the stylist.

and with that same dress lingerie that you use in summer, you can also put together a look for autumn winter. “A very casual option is to wear it with boots like the famous Dr. Martens, a wool sweater and simple accessories, such as chains and subtle earrings in gold or silver,” says Nacho Herdt. Obviously, wearing this dress with a sweater at night can be very chic if it is combined with high-heeled boots.