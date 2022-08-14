Anne Heche and the strange advice she received from Johnny Depp on the set of Donnie Brasco

Anne Heche Y Johnny Depp they worked together with Al Pacino in the legendary gangster movie, Donnie Brascoand during the filming, Depp gave her some advice that she took to heart.

Anne Heche was interviewed by Larry King in your program Larry King Live. During the program, they remembered his career and what it was like to work with Johnny Depp.

Working with Johnny Depp was heaven

During the filming of the movie they got to spend a lot of time together, he even said that working with Depp was “heaven”and part of that time was spent in the makeup chair, due to all the preparations for her role.

Anne Heche Said I wasn’t cool enough to go out with Johnny Depp.

Larry King asked her if she would have dated Johnny Depp, to which she replied, “I’m too uncool, Johnny said, this is the advice you gave me in the trailer, in the first place, who would have thought I had that, it was amazing to even have that opportunity.”

Makeup Chair Tips

After they worked together and got to know each other, they started hanging out in the trailer.

“I’m sitting in a trailer with him, and what’s his advice? He’s sitting here like this, with three people around him, and he’s like, ‘Never get a tattoo. It gives you another hour in the makeup trailer,'” she said. Heche while miming taking a drag on a cigarette.

“And I have to kiss him, and I have to slap him. I have to slap him! He really wanted it too,” Heche said.

In what year was Donnie Brasco filmed?

Donnie Brasco was a 1998 film, directed by Mike Newell, and in which the protagonists were played by Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Anne Heche Y Michael Madsen.

The story was based on real events, and follows the work of the FBI agent, joe pistonplayed by Depp, who infiltrates one of the five most powerful mafia families in New York, where he meets Ben Ruggiero (Al Pacino).

Heche played the role of Maggie PistonJoe’s wife.