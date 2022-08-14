Andy Ruiz and the video that surprises with his agility; this is how he prepares a fight

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.13.2022 18:57:50





Lack less than a month what for Andrew Ruiz Get back in the ring and show what you’re capable of. Therefore, the Destroyer is closing his preparation and from now on looks unrecognizable for his amazing physical changemaking it clear that he is ready to face his next fight 4th of September in view of Luis Ortiz.

And it is that the YouTube channel, Fighthype published a recent video of Andrew Ruiz working in his new gym, where looks skinny, with speed Y great power in his fistsshowing that the work with his new coach Alfredo Osuna is giving results.

In the video the former world champion can be seen beating the sackcoupled with Osuna puts on his mittens and resists the strong impacts of destroyerwhere even a few months ago the coach himself revealed that had to use extra protection to withstand the impacts of the boxer.

“I have been doing manopleo for years, but it’s the first time I use protection because Andy is extremely strong. His speed and explosiveness are impressive.” osuna in an interview with the YouTube channel, TV Boxeo.

Responsible for your physical change

Once Andy Ruiz left Eddy Reynoso and made himself available to Alfredo Osunathe Destroyer also added to his work team to the physical trainer Munir Somoyawho has been in charge of fine-tuning the heavyweight boxer.

“We already see Andy more agile and we are making him look stronger and resistant. Many believe that he is losing weight, but in reality he has lost a large percentage of body fat”, he detailed in a chat with Fighthype.

Andrew Ruiz will be put to the test this September 4 when he faces the Cuban louis ortizin a match to be held in the Crypto.com Arena Los Angelesand where the winner will take an important step to seek the belt in the heavyweight divisionsame as domino Tyson Fury, but now with his retirementit is unknown what will happen to his scepter since the WBC has not commented on it.