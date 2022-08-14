Andrés Castillo, Mark Wahlberg’s extra accused of harassing a minor

The actor Andrés Castillo is being accused by the mother of a 14-year-old minor who was allegedly harassed by casting offers for a Mark Wahlberg film that was recorded in the country.

The complaint was made known by Alicia Ortega’s Report, whose program is broadcast every Monday by Color Vision.

According to the complaint, Castillo met the minor’s mother and her daughter in February of this year during a recycling day.

However, months later he contacted the girl via Instagram to offer her a casting to act in a Mark Wahlberg movie, where he would be one of the main actors and she would be the daughter of the Hollywood megastar.

In the recording you can hear how he tells the girl that for the casting she would have to go without her parents because neither he nor his supposed assistant would receive more people.

In addition, it is heard that the person identified as the actor tries to persuade the minor to come to his house that same night, even if it is based on deception so that her parents do not find out and she does not miss the opportunity to participate. at the casting.

In the end, the report indicates that such a film did not exist, much less the casting, so the mother of the minor, horrified with the situation, filed the complaint with the authorities 3 months ago without the process so far not Advance.

Profile of Andres Castillo

In a work published by the journalist Jeury Frías from Diario Libre, Andrés Castillo explained that he had had to fight with his demons from a very young age, some of them that put him on the brink of very complicated situations.

“At an early age I realized that I had a tendency to create chaos. If I see everything very calm I want to destroy it, burn it all, it is a madness that lives inside my head that I have to control even today, and that mixed with a high consumption of drugs and alcohol for many years, were the gasoline for that madness,” Castillo explained to the journalist.

And continued. “Less than two years ago, I was finally able to enter rehab and take charge of my life. I was able to calm down that madness in my head, focus only on positive things, like my art and my music. I’m a year and a half sober from hallucinogenic substances. I have everything very settled after a very turbulent past, a product of the mental past I had, added to substance abuse, ”he alleged in January 2021, the date of publication.