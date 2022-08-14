America’s fans launch a discriminatory cry against Dani Alves

Followers of the Eagles messed with the Brazilian during the visit to Pumas

The amateurs of America located in the visiting head of the University Olympic Stadium in the duel before Cougars they rebuked Daniel Alves with the discriminatory scream persecuted by FIFA, during each occasion in which the Brazilian approached said end to take a corner.

The first time that the followers of the America they launched the chant, it happened just at 7′, after Luis Fuentes threw the ball over the final line and Daniel Alves He approached to collect, without luck in the subsequent auction.

In the absence of warning by the local sound, the amateurs of America they shouted again at 32′, once Emilio Lara sent the ball to a corner kick and Daniel Alves he charged it again.

Once the first goal of the America he fell, at 38′, through Diego Valdés, they got involved in a high-sounding way with Julio González and, as a ‘confidence’, they started with the ‘olé’ on the stands.

As the minutes ticked by, America imposed conditions on the field and the hobby calmed the negative momentum, which was reflected in the lights of mobile phones on, applause and chants in support of their own colors, regardless of the fact that goalkeeper Julio González was in front of them throughout the supplement.

Dani Alves during the Pumas vs. America match. imago7



Jonathan Rodríguez signed his second goal as an Americanist and extended the score at the Olympic University to 57′, to direct the victory of Fernando Ortiz’s men, against the weak record of the local team’s defense, while Alejandro Zendejas turned the result into a landslide at 78′ after a great individual play.

On a third and final corner kick taken by Daniel Alves at 82′, the azulcrema fans forgot about the insult, however, the official sound reacted and activated the ‘Goya alert’, as well as other sounds of the stadium.