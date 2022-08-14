Amazon drops the price of the iPhone 11, a device that is worth it

The iPhone 11 is still a very interesting device, especially if you can buy it so cheap.

Amazon currently has the iPhone 11 with a great discount of more than 60 euros and you have to take advantage of it. if you are looking for an iPhone with good value for money, the iPhone 11 is one of the best. It has everything you need, including very balanced specifications and a very reasonable price.

The iPhone 11 It is a current device, Apple is still officially selling it in the Apple Store at a price of 589 euros. However, if you take advantage of this Amazon offer, you can take it home for only 525 eurosa more than interesting discount.

Is the iPhone 11 recommended in 2022?

We have thoroughly analyzed and we have concluded that yes, the iPhone 11 is a highly recommended device in 2022, especially if we find it at a good price. Apple continues to sell it at a price of 589 euros, making it a current device that will be updated to iOS 16 in a few weeks and will be supported for at least 3 more years.

These are some of the reasons to buy the iPhone 11 in 2022:

You like colored iPhones.

The battery is an important aspect for you.

You want an iPhone with an ultra wide-angle camera.

You like Face ID.

You don’t want to spend too much on an iPhone.

Specifications iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 at a suitable price is a highly recommended option in 2022. It is about of the best-selling phone of the year 2020 and it’s perfect for those who want power, a big screen and good cameras without spending a lot of money. In addition, it still has several years of updates ahead of it. These are its official specifications:

Premium design in aluminum and glass.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen.

Resistance to water and dust, up to 2 meters and 30 minutes, IP68 protection.

A dual 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera system; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f/s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID for secure authentication

Compatible with ApplePay.

A13 Bionic processor with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Dual SIM, a physical SIM card and another virtual SIM or eSIM.

Supports fast charging.

Wireless charging, works with all Qi chargers.

With iOS 15 and update to iOS 16 with many new features.

