All the movies and series of The Avengers

Directed by Joss Whedon and with a star cast including actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson… This first installment of The Avengers released in 2012 becomes the beginning of a saga of films that has hooked many fans of superheroes.

Based on the comics created by Stan Lee , the Marvel franchise brings to the big screen in 2012 a group of superheroes made up of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye. Recruited by Nick Fury, The Avengers will be in charge of defending Earth and will have to face an evil villain who threatens to end world peace.

Although there are independent series on Disney + that tell us about some of these protagonists, but we will limit ourselves, in the next few paragraphs, only to collecting all the Avengers movies as a whole.

Platform: Disney+

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Released in 2015 and directed by Joss Whedon, just like its predecessor. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) develop an artificial intelligence from a code deciphered from the Mind Stone. Technology created with the goal of keeping the peace and protecting Earth from future threats, but something goes wrong, and the code becomes infected creating the villainous Ultron. It will be mission of the Avengers and some allies stop Ultron before he brings about the extinction of mankind. In this film you will be able to enjoy the usual superheroes as well as several additions to the poster. This, added to the action scenes and a plot that will make you unable to get up from the couch, make it one of the highest grossing movies in the franchise.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War

In this first installment of the war against Thanos, the evil titan intends to get hold of the Infinity Stones because his intention is to make half of the population of the Universe disappear. In this fight against Thanos for the salvation of the Universe, The Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy among other superheroes will join forces to put an end to the ruthless plans of the evil villain. Will they be able to prevent Thanos from collecting the Infinity Stones?

This delivery of the Russo brothers is one of the best rated Marvel movies on IMDb, a box office success released in 2018 and that today we can see again (or see for the first time) through Disney Plus if you are looking for action, powers and special effects.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

The Avengers: Endgame

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel ends Phase 3 that began with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, creating one of the most successful movies in history and one of the most critically acclaimed. With this film, the Russo brothers manage to put the icing on the cake and end with it a saga of intertwined films. If you are a lover of science fiction, action, adventures and space travel… this is one of the best Avengers movies. This is, without a doubt, your movie and you can watch it on Disney+ if you have a subscription to the platform. Of course, it is recommended (mandatory, actually) that you see the previous ones first in order to enjoy every minute of the plot.

In this second part of the definitive war against Thanos and continuing with the events that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes will have to meet one last time. for overcome to the mighty titan. Captain America and Iron Man will have to smooth things over and do everything possible to reverse the damage caused by Thanos.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2019

Duration: 3 hours and 1 minute

cartoon series

In addition to the blockbusters brought to the big screen and which have been a resounding success, there are other Avengers series that tell us more about superheroes. Ideal animation series to enjoy with the family if you are looking for a movie session or marathon at home with the little ones in the house to get fully into this world of superpowers, avengers and villains.

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Five of the best superheroes on Earth come together to fight crime, this group calls itself The Avengers. Hulk, the Wasp, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Hawkeye, among other superheroes from Marvel comics, come together to face mutants, monsters, robots and all kinds of dangers to save and avenge the Land. This animated series premiered in 2010 and created by Christopher L. Yost, Joshua Fine and Ciro Nieli consists of 2 seasons and 52 episodes and you can see it if you have a subscription to Disney Plus.

Platform: Disney+

Year: 2010 – 2012

Chapters: Two seasons, 52 chapters

Age: For ages 6 and up

Marvel’s Future Avengers

And what will happen when the superheroes are not able to defend the Earth? Moving away from classic movies and history as we know it, Marvel bets on a series that seeks to tell us what would happen when the superheroes are not there. And it does so with a series of two seasons and more than fifty episodes in which The Avengers of the future are the protagonists. An animation series for the whole family and ideal if we want introduce the smallest of the house in the universe but with new faces among the protagonists. What is this series about? Following the failure of an experiment conducted by the Hydra organization, three children are given superpowers. These children (Makoto, Adi and Chloe) will be trained by The Avengers to ensure a new generation of superheroes who can defend the Earth when they are gone.

Platform: Disney+

Year: 2017 – 2018

Chapters: Two seasons, 52 chapters

Age: For ages 6 and up

