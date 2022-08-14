All of James Cameron’s movies, from worst to best

James Cameron: forty years of career and only eight films in his filmographyAnd that’s if we accept that ‘Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea’ is really his directorial debut. A career in progress – he shot seven of them in fifteen years – which was interrupted after the premiere of ‘Titanic’, in which he called himself “the king of the world”.

the 80’s was very prolific for the director. After the disappointment suffered with the laughable sequel to Joe Dante’s carnivorous fish, Cameron began to forge his character and demand creative control of all his work.until you win the reputation as a tyrant and megalomaniac (Ask Ed Harris, who hasn’t spoken to him since directing him in ‘Abyss’ in 1989 due to the traumatic experience he put him through during filming). In addition to ‘Abyss’, his are ‘Terminator’ and ‘Aliens: The Return’, two of the best films of the 80s and, of course, deserving of being among the best science fiction films in history.



In the 90s, Cameron would revolutionize visual effects with ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ in which, according to many of his followers, it is one of those sequels that were better than the first film, and he would surprise us in 1994 with ‘Lies risky’, his funniest and most uninhibited work. Since that 1997 in which we saw how DiCaprio was left off the table (blunder? People who get bored and ramble? What is true and what is not in the mythical movie ‘Titanic’?), we had to wait a whopping twelve years until the arrival of ‘Avatar’, a time in which he worked tirelessly on the necessary technology capable of leading the next visual revolution that his film required. Which he, of course, he got. And since the premiere of this, in 2009, another new wait of more than a decade for ‘Avatar 2’ that, finally, we will be able to see in 2022.

Throughout his career, there are many merits of the Canadian. Besides that andn his movies, showmanship always prevails and they are quality entertainmentis one of the directors who best performance draws from its actressespossessing a special ability to write strong female characters, as evidenced by its iconic Sarah Connor from ‘Terminator’ (especially in its second part) and Ellen Ripley from ‘Aliens: The Return’ by Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver, two actresses who have succeeded in action movies. Together with them, we cannot fail to mention some of their fetish actorslike Michael Biehn, the missed Bil Paxton and, of course, arnold schwarzenegger, with whom he has collaborated on three occasions: ‘Terminator’, ‘Terminator 2: The Last Judgment’ and ‘True Lies’, three of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best films. Will they also be among the best James Cameron movies? let’s go with this ranking ordered from worst to best.