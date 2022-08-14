All of James Cameron’s movies, from worst to best
James Cameron, creator of ‘Avatar’ and advisor to ‘X-Men’
James Cameron: forty years of career and only eight films in his filmographyAnd that’s if we accept that ‘Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea’ is really his directorial debut. A career in progress – he shot seven of them in fifteen years – which was interrupted after the premiere of ‘Titanic’, in which he called himself “the king of the world”.
the 80’s was very prolific for the director. After the disappointment suffered with the laughable sequel to Joe Dante’s carnivorous fish, Cameron began to forge his character and demand creative control of all his work.until you win the reputation as a tyrant and megalomaniac (Ask Ed Harris, who hasn’t spoken to him since directing him in ‘Abyss’ in 1989 due to the traumatic experience he put him through during filming). In addition to ‘Abyss’, his are ‘Terminator’ and ‘Aliens: The Return’, two of the best films of the 80s and, of course, deserving of being among the best science fiction films in history.
In the 90s, Cameron would revolutionize visual effects with ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ in which, according to many of his followers, it is one of those sequels that were better than the first film, and he would surprise us in 1994 with ‘Lies risky’, his funniest and most uninhibited work. Since that 1997 in which we saw how DiCaprio was left off the table (blunder? People who get bored and ramble? What is true and what is not in the mythical movie ‘Titanic’?), we had to wait a whopping twelve years until the arrival of ‘Avatar’, a time in which he worked tirelessly on the necessary technology capable of leading the next visual revolution that his film required. Which he, of course, he got. And since the premiere of this, in 2009, another new wait of more than a decade for ‘Avatar 2’ that, finally, we will be able to see in 2022.
Throughout his career, there are many merits of the Canadian. Besides that andn his movies, showmanship always prevails and they are quality entertainmentis one of the directors who best performance draws from its actressespossessing a special ability to write strong female characters, as evidenced by its iconic Sarah Connor from ‘Terminator’ (especially in its second part) and Ellen Ripley from ‘Aliens: The Return’ by Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver, two actresses who have succeeded in action movies. Together with them, we cannot fail to mention some of their fetish actorslike Michael Biehn, the missed Bil Paxton and, of course, arnold schwarzenegger, with whom he has collaborated on three occasions: ‘Terminator’, ‘Terminator 2: The Last Judgment’ and ‘True Lies’, three of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best films. Will they also be among the best James Cameron movies? let’s go with this ranking ordered from worst to best.
8
‘Piranha II: The Vampires of the Sea’ (1981)
‘Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea’ is an infamy of Italian production emerged with the sole purpose of taking advantage of the success of ‘Piranha’, the nice movie by Joe Dante.
James Cameron of course He strongly denies that this film is his first feature film. and has always claimed that was fired and replaced by Ovidio G. Assonitis after two weeks of filming. In addition, according to his account, he would sneak into the editing room at night to edit the film to his liking, but the producers of this monstrosity would destroy his nightly work every morning. Due to these problems, the future director of ‘Titanic’ would learn the lesson and, in his next films, would demand total control of the productions from him.
In case it wasn’t clear enough, ‘Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea’ is one of the worst movies in the history of cinema.
7
‘Abyss’ (1989)
here it starts Cameron’s obsession with the vastness of the ocean and the possibilities of shooting underwater. A more than correct science fiction film in which its excellent special effectsbut with a somewhat clumsy and irregular rhythm -which represents a complete anomaly, since his cinema is anything but boring- as a consequence of his almost two and a half hours of footagesomething excessive for what he intends to tell us, the umpteenth encounter between humans and aliens. Michael Biehn, Cameron’s favorite actor, performs here one of the best performances of his career.
6
‘Avatar’ (2009)
The highest-grossing film of all time to the satisfaction of a James Cameron who conceived this film for years with the idea of changing the way of seeing and feeling cinema. ‘Avatar’ has divided fans since its premiere, due to a flimsy argument at the service of its visual spectacularityin the umpteenth representation of the myth of Pocahontas. ‘Avatar’ is one of those very easy to hate movies, very pretty on the outside, but kind of empty on the inside. Will ‘Avatar 2: The Shape of Water’ be the same? Will James Cameron Direct ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘Avatar 5’?
5
‘Titanic’ (1997)
The overproduction with which James Cameron rose above mortalsrising with 11 Academy statuettes. A love story with spectacular sequences, which combines emotion with certain moments so cloying that border on kitsch. If you think everything has been said about this movie, you may not know that there is a very crazy theory that ‘Titanic’ is a prequel to ‘Terminator’. 25 years after its release, Winslet and Cameron reunite in the Na’vi sequel. We’re looking forward to seeing Kate Winslet’s impressive character in ‘Avatar 2’.
4
‘Bad Lies’ (1994)
After four consecutive science fiction movies, Cameron would adapt the French comedy ‘Two Spies in My Bed’ and deliver a fun and entertaining spy movie. a slight very enjoyable proposal that turns the action cinema led by James Bond upside down. Beyond the explosive chemistry between its two protagonists (something that continues years later, as evidenced by the beautiful message from Jamie Lee Curtis to Arnold Schwarzenegger that he dedicated to remember the film), ‘True Lies’ was the movie in which we fell a little more in love with Jamie Lee to the rhythm of John Hiatt.
3
‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)
Before the Terminator 2 script, Cameron calmed Schwarzenegger in Canes because he did not understand anything and rejected the idea of not continuing to be the villain of the story. Convinced of Cameron’s vision, Arnie said “I’ll be back” and kept his word.
Actually say something bad about this splendid sequel It would be something inappropriate and without any sense, but it appears in this third position because, despite its groundbreaking visual effects, there is a certain feeling that ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ is a covert remake of the original, but with a much bigger budget. And yes, the relationship between the T-800 and John Connor – by the way, what happened to Edward Furlong, the John Connor of ‘Terminator 2’? – works like a charm, but precisely that more accessible tone that passes for wanting humanizing a machine makes us miss the coldness and sense of threat of the original.
two
‘Aliens: The Return’ (1986)
One of the best sequels in movie history, if not the best. Cameron would respect the legacy of Scott’s original, but he wouldn’t settle for making a copy. In this way, he would make his ‘Aliens: The Return’ to go forever one step further and extend your own mythology also turning of the tone of pure terror from the Nostromo to the warlike LV-426 scenario. And all this, without losing sight of the action by a cast of unforgettable supporting characters including Hicks (Michael Biehn), Hudson (Bill Paxton), Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) and Newt, played by Carrie Henn (whatever became of Newt, the girl from ‘Aliens: Returning’ ?).
Cameron grew Ripley (a Huge Sigourney Weaver Oscar nomination included) to turn his character into a legend. A film that is pure emotion.
1
Terminators (1984)
That tone so rough and somber with a certain taste of Serie B, the terror caused by Arnie as the T-800-thanks to his interpretation, it is difficult not to believe that we are facing a walking endoskeleton-, the perfect rhythm that Cameron is capable of printing, which turns her into a constant frantic flight on the run, and its perfect ending closed makes us place it a point above its sequeluntil crowning it as James Cameron’s best film. reference work science fiction in which less (means, budget) is more (talent and imagination) and whose result is one of the best films in the history of cinema.
