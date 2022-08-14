“All good things eventually come to an end”: Emme Muñiz publishes a mysterious message and closes her Instagram account while it is speculated that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have been the cause | Social Networks | Entertainment

Emme Maribel Muñiz, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthonymade the decision to close your account Instagram and left everyone wondering what the reason was. Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck made headlines for the alleged separation they agreed to after their honeymoon in Europe.

The young woman closed her account on said social network, after two years of being active and uploading Photographs with his familyfriends and the other activities that he carried out in his day to day.

Emme’s relationship with Jennifer and Ben

According to the Terra web portal, Jennifer Lopez is the mother of the twins Emme and Max who are 14 years old today, the boys are in full adolescence and were born fruit of his marriage with salsa artist Marc Anthony. In turn, young people have a good relationship with the children of Ben AffleckIn fact, Emme is very attached to Seraphina, one of the heiresses of the actor American.

As shown in Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime” on Netflix, Emme learned how to handle fame from her mother who always does her best to protect them from flashes and accompany them in their activities.

14 year old teen likes the dance and singing like JLo and little by little he is encouraged to take his first steps with his mother.

Lopez, 52, just married Ben Affleck in the middle of a surprise Las Vegas wedding attended only by their children. Meanwhile, the “Diva del Bronx” continues to focus on her work and enjoying time with the family she formed with the love of her life.

Emme closed her account on Instagram

So far, Emme Muñiz seemed to get along with the social networks and with the paparazzi. Through her Instagram account, where she accumulated 34,000 followers, Jennifer López’s daughter shared postcards of her daily life and sometimes she also posted photographs that were taken of her on the street.

The truth is that now the young woman decided to close her instagram account and in her last publication, she explained the reasons: “Hello everyone. I’m sorry, but I have to do what’s right for me. @emmemunizz has come to an end. It’s been a good 2 years since I’ve had this account and I think my time here was magical. All good things eventually come to an end, so I wish you all the best. Thanks for the support”.

After this, he removed the profile picture and his profile appears with a caption that says: *Not Emme* and *Not in use*. This opened the door to a lot of speculation about whether she had closed her account because of her mother’s marriage to Ben, but nothing is really confirmed about it.

Some netizens still doubt that it is a true account of the young daughter of Jennifer Lopez. (AND)

