AJ Styles believes teaming up with Omos took years off his career

AJ Styles recently revealed that His time teaming with WWE Superstar Omos took a toll on his body.. In late 2020, Styles introduced the imposing Omos to the WWE Universe as his on-screen bodyguard. Despite his impressive size, the Nigerian-born giant had very little experience in the ring.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Styles stated joking that teaming up with Omos took away a few years of his career.

“They introduced me to it and I said, ‘Come on, let’s do this. One of the things I like about being in a tag team match is the fact of not have to take all the blows and falls and stuff. But that’s not so when you’re teaming up with omos. You get them all, so that took a couple years off my career, I think, but it was worth it.



This guy, if you’ve never seen him before, he’s amazing. When we go out to eat, people have no idea who it is. They just know that they saw this giant and needed to take a picture with him. I stayed in a corner while they took a picture with Omos.”

AJ and Omos’ stage as a team reached great heights, since won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. This match marked Omos’ debut in a WWE ring and his first victory in the McMahon company.

