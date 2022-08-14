a revelation that leaves everyone speechless

The Hollywood star indulged in one revelation which leaves everyone speechless, claiming that would eat also the feces if they allowed her to appear more beautiful, we are talking about her: Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian: a shocking revelation

If they told me that literally eating poop every single day would make me look younger, I would”, These are the exact words that the Hollywood star issued al New York Times, leaving everyone literally speechless. In fact, such a revelation could not go unnoticed and there are those who even accused it of being inelegant.

On the occasion of the launch of its new cosmetics line, Kim Kardashian she told the New York Times how much her beauty matters to her. In fact, you know, the young woman with her beauty earns practically every day. It is normal, therefore, that she always wants to be perfect!

Kim Kardashian’s beauty routine

As he told the beautiful Kim Kardashian, today she usually carries out her beauty routine, like applying creams, vitamins and so on and so forth, but if there were some other expedient that would make her even more beautiful and shiny, she would not hesitate to test it. “I would try everything“, He revealed in fact.