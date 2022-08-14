a preview of your design in renders

Days ago the new generation of Toyota Yaris debuted in a sedan version. The hatchback is waiting, but just as it would look.

The new Toyota Yaris that the Japanese manufacturer dedicates to emerging markets is arriving in a completely modernized new generation. The sedan version has already been revealed and the hatch is coming soon. Meanwhile, some digital projections bet on its exterior design.

Those in charge of ‘giving life’ to this independent Yaris Hatchback were the designers of the YouTube channel Theottle, who were very creative. In order to be as successful as possible with the vehicle format took as reference the Volkswagen Polo rear.

Of course, in the other elements of the bodywork based on the Yaris Sedan updated and even with this unexpected combination, the result was quite good. However, you have to wait for official reveal to be sure of the news.

Preview: New Generation Toyota Yaris Hatchback

It is projected that the new generation of Toyota Yaris lcame to South America in its two versions (sedan and hatchback) and generally in all emerging markets where it is sold, its main competition will be the Honda City rangefor sale in our region.

On the side of the ‘hatch’ we see that its front part will incorporate the new big front grill and the slimmer main headlight assembly, but in this case in a shorter format. Slightly bulky lines on the hood and a rear adapted with “L” shaped headlights and spoiler.

The digital projections include other elements of the sedan such as the design of the wheels, high waist linethe shark fin on the roof and long wheelbase of 2.62 meters. On board it should present the same updated design and equipment, more sophisticated.

Regarding the propulsion options, in the Asian markets where the range of the new Toyota Yaris will be available first, a 1.2-liter engine was announced. 94 hp and 110 Nm of torque and the first data of an upcoming hybrid version based on a 1.5 liter engine.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Font: Theottle