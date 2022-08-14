8 fighters that Triple H could bring back to WWE

The WWE landscape changed in a span of two weeks, with the definitive departure of Vince McMahon and the return of Triple H, this time, to command everything creative in the company.

Triple H hasn’t been in office for long, but ‘The Game’ effect has already been noticed on the main WWE roster, since brought back several wrestlers who had been fired.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many were the fighters who were fired from the company, in many cases the issue of the salary budget was argued, others were simply not understood.

Unfortunately for Triple H, I couldn’t do much about Vince McMahon’s decisionsHe even endured that his brand, NXT, suffered an ineffective transformation.

Peeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeero, the scandals put Triple H as creative director of WWE and his trusted people have already started making appearances on Raw and SmackDown.

The returns that Triple H could make for WWE

Dakota Kai was fired, one of the women with the most potential, but Triple H rescued her. Killer Kross is another case, but he returned to SmackDown and recently Hit Row, a team, appeared on the blue brand surprising everyone, just like Dexter Lumis on Raw.

So, Triple H could convince a few fighters who are currently not with any company and would be eligible for a WWE contract.

Among the most prominent are Bray Wyatt, the reason for his release is unknown, but he has stayed away from any company of wrestling.

Another highlight is Johnny Gargano, who left the company to focus on his fatherhood with Candice LeRaebecause he is one of Triple H’s favorites.

The 8 possible returns

Fighter Achievements in WWE Leon Ruff Former NXT North American Champion Bray Wyatt Former Universal Champion and one of the public’s favorites billy kay Former female tag team champion, she worked with Impact, but Peyton Royce’s pregnancy dissolves their partnership and she could be back thanks to Triple H Braun Strowman He is part of the EC3 company called ‘Control your narrative’, but a good offer could bring the former Universal champion back Tyler Breeze One of the best wrestlers under Triple H’s control in NXT, he would make an incredible addition to the tag team roster alongside Fandango. fandango Together with Breeze, they formed one of the best couples in NXT and Triple H could trust them again Johnny Gargano He won everything in NXT, in addition, he was the figure of the brand for a long time. He is one of the darlings of the ‘King of Kings’ Candice LaRae Gargano’s sentimental partner and a fighter with quality and charisma, has all the conditions to raise the quality of the female squad in WWE

