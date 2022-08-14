73 years old and regal: the 3 rules that actress Meryl Streep maintains with food

Meryl Streep is the clear example that age is just a number, and this has been possible thanks to her good eating habits, which have helped her look and feel healthy despite the passing of the years.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 13, 2022 11:48 p.m.

The 73-year-old veteran American actress, meryl streep, more than one has been surprised because of its healthy and youthful appearance. Precisely because of this enviable physique, he decided to share with his followers his 3 habits related to food that help him preserve not only his physical but also his mental well-being:

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada

1. Eat organic food

According to what was issued by the Eatthis portal, meryl streep She is a faithful consumer of organic or natural foods, so the amount of processed foods she eats daily is usually very low.

2. She is a lover of cooking

One of the things he loves the most meryl streep it is to be sharing a good meal with her loved ones, especially she loves spending time around the table. A source close to her informed the aforementioned portal that Meryl “Not only is she an excellent cook, but she is also extremely generous with her cooking.”

3. Don’t obsess

Though meryl streep she takes care of her diet, also adding swimming to her life, the truth is that she is not obsessed with her weight, from time to time she enjoys a slice of pizza. Even in 2014 when she earned her honorary doctorate from Indiana University, she encouraged young women in her speech not to worry about her weight:

Meryl Streep eating pizza