5 movies based on video games that you should have seen already
Be careful, not all our proposals are authentic because they are precisely authentic blockbusters: In some cases, the critics have been very divided or even have not welcomed the move from the console to the cinema. Even so, we believe that they are tapes that all video game lover movie buff I should see and then, when the subject comes up in a conversation, be able to speak with criteria, don’t you think?
Uncharted
The adventures of Nathan Drake, based on the character of the same name who was born in 2007 for PS3, arrived very recently on the billboard with Tom Holland in front. The critics have been very divided regarding this adaptation -it is unjustifiable, for example, that Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) comes out without a mustache-, but we believe that it is a film that you should still see.
Warcraft The Origin
The movie Warcraft The Origin It premiered in 2016, also leaving the doors open for future sequels. Maybe that was his big mistake, wanting to encompass more than he could. Even so, the film has very high doses of video game elements, so many fans of the franchise are sure to be entertained by it.
Assassin’s Creed
Both the production and the story it tells us Assassin’s Creed They link directly to the main events of some video games that do not intend to engulf their footage. It is, thanks to the artistic control that Ubisoft personally carried out, a mandatory title for any gamer, Whether or not you are a fan of the Ezio and company franchise. Unfortunately, it did not work as its authors would have liked at the box office.
resident Evil
Paul WS Anderson was talented enough to create a exclusive universe of resident Evil able to evolve into its own mythology. A good example of movie conversions from video games with their own approach, as is the case with other adaptations that come from literature, television or comics.
Sonic
Sonic, the mythical Sega character, starred in 2020 extraordinarily cool movie, with its own story to tell without looking at the small screen and with a cast of characters that worked. Only the controversy over the (horrific) design of the porcupine itself tarnished a film that satisfied video game fans, while attracting younger audiences (and their parents) who wanted to have a fun time. Unfortunately, the pandemic nipped its progress at the box office in the bud since a few weeks after its release, confinement measures came into force practically everywhere in the world.
Have you seen them all? Which one did you like the most?