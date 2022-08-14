5 movies based on video games that you should have seen already

Be careful, not all our proposals are authentic because they are precisely authentic blockbusters: In some cases, the critics have been very divided or even have not welcomed the move from the console to the cinema. Even so, we believe that they are tapes that all video game lover movie buff I should see and then, when the subject comes up in a conversation, be able to speak with criteria, don’t you think?

Uncharted

The adventures of Nathan Drake, based on the character of the same name who was born in 2007 for PS3, arrived very recently on the billboard with Tom Holland in front. The critics have been very divided regarding this adaptation -it is unjustifiable, for example, that Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) comes out without a mustache-, but we believe that it is a film that you should still see.

Warcraft The Origin

The movie Warcraft The Origin It premiered in 2016, also leaving the doors open for future sequels. Maybe that was his big mistake, wanting to encompass more than he could. Even so, the film has very high doses of video game elements, so many fans of the franchise are sure to be entertained by it.