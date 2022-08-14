These are the five least popular launchers in the Play Store that we recommend you try.

One of the main virtues of Android as an operating system is its great capacity for customization and in this area one of the most complete tools you have to put your smartphone to your liking are the launchers, application launchers that allow you change the wallpaper, the design of the icons and even the layout of the desktop of your mobile.

It is undeniable that Nova Launcher is one of the best launchers for Android, but in the Google Play Store you can also find a great variety of equally valid launchers to which we recommend that you give them a try.

For this reason, today we come to discover 5 little-known launchers that you should install on your Android.

Star Launcher

If you like minimalistic launchers, you can’t stop trying Sario Launcher, a launcher that has just landed on the Play Store, but that already has more than 1,000 downloads to his credit.

In order to keep your home screen as neat as possible, Sario Launcher only shows you on it. three widgets: one with the clock, one with the battery percentage and one with media playback that only appears when you play a song or video.

Also, this launcher also includes a number of really useful home screen gestures:

Swipe up: when you perform this gesture you can access the application drawer of your Android mobile

Quick swipe up: Doing this opens you a search bar with which you can access any app in a quick and easy way

in a quick and easy way Slide to the right: with this gesture you will access a functionality that will allow you to take notes and save them for later reference

Swipe Down: Doing this will display the notification panel

Star Launcher is a free app with no ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the download link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | Star Launcher

ap15 Launcher

The second minimalistic launcher in this collection is ap15 ​​Launcher, a free app that it only shows you on the home screen the names of the applications you have installedso that the ones you use the most they will have a larger size and the ones you use less will be smaller.

This is something really practical both for know which apps you use most often as to access them in a much more agile and fast way.

This launcher is not exempt from customization, since it allows you change the font of the name of the applications, their color and even hide the status bar for a more immersive experience.

Google Play Store | ap15 Launcher

AIO Launcher

AIO Launcher is an unconventional launcher for Android that bets on a home screen full of very colorful text widgets with which you can interact in the same way that you would with a normal widget and thanks to which you can access a large amount of information at a glance.

Also, if you want to customize or remove a widget from your home screen you simply have to slide it to the right and a menu will appear at the bottom of it with a lot of options.

To access your app drawer you just have to swipe from the left and it will immediately appear a vertical list with all the apps you have installed organized alphabetically.

Google Play Store | AIO Launcher

Computer Launcher

This cool launcher turn the home screen of your Android phone into a Windows desktopsince it has both the lower taskbar and the the Microsoft operating system start menuthrough which you can access all the applications you have installed on your smartphone.

But that’s not all, because this free launcher also includes a quick settings menu that is accessed from the bottom of the status bar from which we can modify parameters such as volume or brightness level and control features such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In addition, Computer Launcher has a file manager in the purest Windows style from which you can access any file stored on your phone.

Google Play Store | Computer Launcher

Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme

The last launcher in this list is Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme, a free launcher that shows you a futuristic home screen filled with a bunch of really useful shortcuts.

One of them is a button located at the bottom just above the icon dock with which you can quick access to the shortcuts of your favorite applications.

Also, if you swipe left on the home screen you will see all the applications that you have installed on your mobile located vertically and in alphabetical order.

Google Play Store | Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme