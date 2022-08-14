4 infusions that will help you relax and reduce anxiety symptoms

A large majority of people today have suffered at some point from an anxiety attack. like a consequence of stress accumulation, as well as a series of stressful events. The anxiety it is a response of the human body to alert the person about how the events that he lived or is living at this moment are having repercussions on you mental health.

Yes ok, it is not general and there can be many reasons why a person may suffer from anxiety. It is important that you also both the person who suffers from it and people around them know how to handle these situationseither with meditation tools, breathing exercises, containment; as well as remedies that can be prepared at home.

Related news

two of the The most popular remedies today are, on the one hand, essential oils of aromas such as lavenderas well as different combinations with this flower, so that the nervous system relaxes like infusions. Some of these infusions are already sold directly in the supermarketbut others can be obtained directly at any flower and herbal stall.

Related news

4 infusions for anxiety

1. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is one of the easiest to acquire and safe to take, even when breastfeeding. This herb is used as a relaxant against insomnia and to calm the nerves. Also, if you drink long-term, there are studies that prove that it significantly reduces anxiety disorder in moderate to severe cases.

2. Hop infusion

Another relaxing plant is hops, although it is much less common than chamomile. The traditional use is to alleviate the symptoms of mental stress. In fact, the few studies that have been carried out to find out its benefits have confirmed that it is a safe plant.

3. Linden infusion

This infusion is the most classic when it comes to natural remedies to relax the nerves, although it is traditionally used to combat insomnia. However, its relaxing effect helps calm stress and anxiety, as well as digestion problems caused by stress.

4. Lemon balm infusion

Known as the bee plant, the leaves of this plant are harvested before flowering to make the most of its natural active ingredients, which have been shown to work as a tranquilizer in cases of irritability.