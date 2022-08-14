12 (+1) series to take out of the trunk of memories

We live overwhelmed by the large number of series that are released on platforms. Once we assume that we can see them all, a good alternative is to walk through the history of serialized fiction and discover (or review) some of the gems that television has given us and that, by diving into streaming services, we can recover. Here are a dozen proposed to take out of the trunk of memories this vacation.

star trek (1966-1969)

Series created by Gene Roddenberry that quickly became a worldwide phenomenon with its philosophical reflections on the human condition. The series follows the 23rd century journeys of the spaceship Enterprise on a mission to “explore new and strange worlds” through which it addressed issues such as tolerance, respect for diversity and the feminist movement. Netflix

Lieutenant Colombo, in his usual old trench coat TV

COLOMBO (1972-1977)

Always dressed in a trench coat, smoking cigars (today it would be unthinkable) and always talking about his wife although he never appeared on screen, Colombo is one of the most famous policemen on television. Peter Falk played a lanky and clueless detective who, however, and without ever resorting to violence, was infallible when it came to solving murder cases. Amazon Prime Video

The main quartet, with the member of the Monty Python group, John Cleese, at the forefront BBC

FAWLTY HOTEL (1975-1979)

BBC cult comedy that marked time and school. The series, which takes place in a hotel where chaos usually reigns, was written by one of the most charismatic members of Monty Python, John Cleese, and Connie Booth, who also played two of his characters: Basil, the temperamental and foul-mouthed owner of the hotel, and Polly, the waitress. filmin

John Hurt and Derek Jacobi in ‘I, Claudio’ BBC

I, CLAUDIO (1976)

British BBC miniseries about a tumultuous time in Ancient Rome adapting two novels by Robert Graves. Shot with a theatrical set design and without exteriors, the performances of Shakespearean actors such as Derek Jacobi (Claudio), Siân Phillips (Livia), John Hurt (Caligula) and Brian Blessed (Augustus) stand out. filmin

Anthony Andrews and Jeremy Irons, in a scene in Venice ITV

RETURN TO BRIDESHEAD (1981)

Adaptation of the novel by Evelyn Waugh immediately converted into the reference period drama thanks to its incredible locations, its high visual bill and its luxurious setting. Young college student Charles Ryder (Jeremy Irons) befriends Sebastian Flyte (Anthony Andrews), son of Lord Marchmain, and is drawn into the exclusive world of British high society at the turn of the 20th century. filmin

Actresses Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty TV

THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985-1992)

One of the sitcom most popular of all time, an ode to the friendship between four elderly women -two widows, one divorced and the mother of one of them, also a widow- who share a house in Miami. The actresses Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty embroidered some characters that permeated the audience. Disney+

Jerry Seinfeld and his three inseparable friends TV

SEINFIELD (1989-1998)

Defined as a series “about nothing” because its episodes are based on everyday minutiae, it was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld himself, an actor and stand-up comedian who plays a fictional version of himself surrounded by endearing characters: his best friend George (Jason Alexander ), his friend and ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his histrionic neighbor Kramer (Michael Richards). Netflix

Rowan Atkinson in an image from ‘Mr Bean’ BBC

MR. bean (1990-1995)

Character created and immortalized by the British actor Rowan Atkinson who was inspired by comedians such as Jacques Tati and Charles Chaplin. With the soul of a child and barely speaking -he usually expresses himself through mimicry-, Mr Bean is incapable of carrying out any daily task without getting into very complicated situations, from which he later emerges with ingenuity and self-centeredness. Amazon Prime Video

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson TV

X-FILE (1993-2002)

The investigations of the FBI agents, the believer Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and the skeptic Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), marked an entire generation that was involved in an absorbing and fascinating mythology: paranormal phenomena, UFO sightings, creatures weird and, of course, government conspiracy theories. Disney+

The original cast of the medical drama, with a young George Clooney and Julianna Margulies NBC

EMERGENCIES (1994-2009)

Created by Michael Crichton, it is the most nominated series in the history of the Emmy Awards (122). It immersed itself in the inner workings of a fictional Chicago hospital and the dire problems facing the doctors and staff of its overburdened emergency room. George Clooney and Julianna Margulies stood out in its cast. hbo max

The twenty-something stars of ‘Friends’ TV

FRIENDS (1994-2004)

The most famous friends on television. Twenty-somethings Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross, and Rachel star as the charismatic leads in this fast-paced, friendship-based dialogue comedy, with its ups and downs, fights, arguments, romances, and plenty of late afternoons on the couch. of the legendary Central Perk cafe in New York. hbo max

President Bartlett and his presidential team TV

THE WEST WING OF THE WHITE HOUSE (1999-2006)

Landmark political drama created by Aaron Sorkin and starring Martin Sheen as the fictional President Bartlett. Set in the West Wing of the White House, where the Oval Office is located and the presidential team works, the series offered an idealized vision of what the United States government should be like while showing how it works. hbo max

The six members of Monty Python BBC

and the bonus

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-1974)

The British group Monty Python revolutionized humor on television with this series of sketches that used to border on total absurdity and that used to carry a certain amount of social criticism. Eric Idle, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Graham Chapman starred in gags that have gone down in television history such as ‘The Spanish Inquisition’ and ‘The Ministry of Foolish Walking’ and which became a reference for many of the comics that came after. Netflix.