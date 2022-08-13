WWE’s previous creative management ‘would have given up’ on the Gunther project

Since his arrival at WWE, gunther he immediately became one of the most fearsome and hard-hitting superstars in the company. Her historic reign as NXT UK Champion led her to make the leap to NXT USA, where she only stayed a few months. The fighter soon caught the attention of the company’s top leaders, who called him to debut on the main roster.

Thus, accompanied by ludwig kaiser, the Austrian became part of WWE SmackDown, where he soon won his first title on the main roster. Gunther defeated Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion. His victory came shortly after reports emerged that the fighter had made a big impression on influential people within the company, including Vince McMahon.

However, it appears that the Gunther project could have been brought to an abrupt end were it not for the recent changes the company is undergoing following McMahon’s retirement and the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief. And it is that, as revealed by the official Twitter account of WrestleVotes, the fighter would have lost the support of the board for unknown reasons, which would have ended his momentum on television.

“After his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really got mad at gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point that a funeral was coming up on television. Just a month later and what a difference…”

The show in question referred to by the medium is the red brand special on the occasion of “Independence Day”, where Gunther crushed R-Truth in a fleeting match with patriotic overtones. We do not know if the Austrian could do or say something during the pre-fight segment, or perhaps the reasons for this discomfort have nothing to do with the fight itself.

In any case, With the arrival of Triple H we have seen a greater presence of the Intercontinental Champion in the blue WWE brand. In addition, Gunther defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a title that, according to rumors, would regain its prestige and importance under the company’s new creative direction.

