WWE wants its Intercontinental Championship to have prestige again

There is a new focus on the Intercontinental Championship since Triple H’s arrival at the creative controls. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Austrian wrestler won the match cleanly and it felt like an old NXT-style match.

WWE, under the command of Triple H, is putting more attention on secondary titles and they have been broadcasting videos to claim the importance of these. Before the main event, they broadcast a video showing many of the previous Intercontinental Championsincluding Bret Hart, Pedro Morales, Pat Patterson, Tito Santana, Mr. Perfect. Announcers introduced the championship as the “working man’s title”.

They also showed off a future title contender during last night’s show. During a backstage promo, Ricochet said he wants an opportunity in the near future. He was cut when he was attacked by Happy Corbin, so it looks like that title shot will happen sometime after his feud with Corbin.



WWE is also extolling the figure of the United States Championship. This past Monday, before Lashley defended against Ciampa, they released a video showing some of the legendary United States Champions and Ciampa dedicated the match to Harley Race. This coming Monday on Raw, Lashley will defend his title against AJ Styles.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.