WWE removes Drew McIntyre from his Live Events for medical reasons

As WWE finalizes preparations for its next big event, Clash at The Castle, the company has decided to withdraw one of its headliners, Drew McIntyre, from the company’s upcoming Live Events. The reason? The Scotsman would be dealing with back problemsas reported by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net.

McIntyre was scheduled to fight this weekend’s live events in Salisbury, Maryland and Atlantic City, New Jersey, but has already been removed from the billboard as a precautionary measure. Apparently, the fighter would be experiencing problems with the lower back area, which would be causing him pain.

It should be remembered that the Scot was already out of action at the beginning of the year due to problems with his neck, although he was able to recover in time to make his return in WWE Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, his next big challenge is his matchup against Roman Reigns in WWE Clash at The Castlewhere the company’s Unified Universal Championship will be at stake. At the moment, nothing indicates that the fighter is going to miss the great event in Cardiff.

On the other hand, Fightful Select has also confirmed Powell’s information, adding that the fighter is dealing with a tough back injury, which is why he has needed additional time to rest. However, the media points out that, initially, McIntyre will not have to undergo surgeryAnd you just need to rest.

Meanwhile, the Scotsman appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown, where he was attacked by the Applicationswhom he later faced in combat, where he had the support of mad cap moss. In addition, the Scotsman has also been announced for the next episode of the blue brand, where he will have a confrontation with Reigns ahead of his fight in WWE Clash at The Castle.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.