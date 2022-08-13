Why is it celebrated every August 13?

As is known, today’s world is designed for right-handers, so many times we forget about left-handed people. Therefore, seeking to know the difficulties that these people face, every August 13 the International Left-handed Day is celebrated.

This date was declared in 1976 by the Left Handers International, an organization that was born in London and brings together more than 28,000 left-handed people.

The institution’s founder, Dean RR. Campbell adopted number 13 for the date due to his infamous for superstitions. In this way he wanted to show his fight against prejudice.

According to the official website of the left-handed community, International Left-handed Day began to be celebrated as a global date with the aim of “raising awareness of the difficulties that left-handers have, derived from living in a world designed for right-handers”.

Currently, it is estimated that 1 in 10 people in the world is left-handed. In other words, 10% of the global population uses the left side of their body to carry out daily activities such as writing, drawing, playing sports, opening doors, manipulating instruments, among many others.

On the other hand, historically non-handed people were singled out in a negative way. Being left-handed in earlier times was considered “strange” and even some religions associated left-handed people with the devil. Because of this, many times in schools and homes of yesteryear they were punished and forced to use their right hand as dominant.

International Left-handed Day Activities

Although it is a global day, only in the United Kingdom are various regional events held to commemorate it.

For example, in London there are sports activities, parties in bars where left-handed corkscrews are used, among other things. In addition, it should be noted that the first Anything Left-Handed store was created in the British capital, where you can buy scissors, watches, boomerangs, clothes and pens exclusively for left-handed people.

What characteristics do lefties have?

*Left-handed brain connections are faster, so they may be more sensitive to different stimuli.

* Left-handed people tend to draw faces or figures that look to the right.

*Studies reveal that it is much easier for left-handers to learn to use their right hand in order to write well than it is for right-handers to learn to use their left hand.

*The word left-handed comes from the Anglo-Saxon word lyft which means weak or broken.

What are the famous lefties?

Although they have overcome prejudice, lefties still face a world essentially made for righties. Given the challenges that this implies, creativity and skill in some sports activities have been his characteristic.

Here is a short list of celebrities who used and use the left for everything in their day to day:

Diego Armando Maradona

Leo Messi

Albert Einstein

Paul MCCARTNEY

Mary Curie

annie lenox

Leonardo da Vinci

Barack Obama

Bill Gates

Angelina Jolie

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Brad Pitt

Bruce Willis

Nicole Kidman

Whoopi Goldberg

Goldie Hawn

Julia Roberts

Demi Moore

