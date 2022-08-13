Who will pay the $650,000 they ask for this $1 coin?

On a daily basis, the different coins Y banknotes that are found in the pocket indistinctly when counting the pieces necessary to cover the different amounts provided that their sum gives the appropriate figure or far exceeds the amount of the transaction to have change and end the operation.

For this the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) supplies the necessary parts so that the national circulation does not lack the elements to carry these trans with normalitydaily actions with different designs among which the commemorative coins stand out, which are commonly seen even published as merchandise in the popular electronic commerce portal Mercado Libre México, like other much more common presentations, for which it is not uncommon to see that they are advertised with high prices on said digital platform, and as an example we have this offer of a one-peso coin that they try to sell for no less than 650 thousand pesos.

For any payment or even banking operation, a coin like this will have a value corresponding to its denomination, but this seller does not seem satisfied that his coin is good for a peso, since he hopes get Profits much older.

In exchange for this currency, which is worth $1 for all practical purposes, they are asking for the payment of 650 thousand pesos. (Free Market Mexico)



It does not necessarily mean that the piece has that value, but rather it is the price at which this user seeks to market it regardless of whether the monetary authority supports the value of such a piece according to its face valuethat is, $1 to be used normally.

If you have coins or banknotes that you think have a collector’s value, and you are interested in putting them up for sale, it is best to check with a numismatic house consulting with an expert the characteristics of your coins, as well as their market value so that you can assign an appropriate price for your pieces and soon there will be someone willing to buy your items.

Considering that prices are determined by users looking to sell their coins – in many common cases – it is logical to conclude that the advertisements in which a sale price excessively high will take longer to find who is willing to pay such an amount, especially when the piece in question is a common coin since you can get an equal between the change for any payment, so it is more likely that an exaggerated figure it does nothing but scare away potential buyers so it will be convenient for you to have a clearer idea about its value when making your online publications.

