What is an ECM, ECU, PCM and TCM in cars

Modern vehicles have a complex system of sensors and actuators connected to computers that allow the vehicles to run smoothly and efficiently. All the electronics that has been developed in cars is very confusing and to that add a lot of acronyms that many components have by name.

Understanding the entire electrical system and how it works is a difficult task, but at least we should learn what the names are that the mechanic mentions, such as ECM, ECU, PCM and TCM.

ECM, ECU, PCM and TCM are definitely items you should know What are they and how do they work in your car?

That’s why, here we tell you what the ECM, ECU, PCM and TCM are, and a little about their operation.

1.- NDE

It’s the engine control module. This is sometimes also called an ECU, which is still true because the ECU (Engine Control Unit) is a larger category of electronic modules that includes other control systems such as air conditioning, cruise control, airbags, anti-lock brake system. You can say that an ECM is an ECU, but an ECU is not necessarily an ECM.

2.- TCM

It’s the transmission control module. This unit is sometimes called a TCU (transmission control unit), although this too can be confusing because TCU can also refer to a telematics control unit, which controls tracking and communication to and from the vehicle, an entirely different function. .

3.-PCM

It’s the powertrain control module. It is made up of the ECM plus the TCM and is a more efficient single module found on newer vehicles. Older vehicles have an ECM and a TCM.

