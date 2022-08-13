What are the natural products that celebrities love – Revista Para Ti

More and more people are turning to natural cosmetics as an alternative to take care of the planet. And the famous also bet on beauty routines with ingredients that come straight from the kitchen.

It is a fact that consumers are increasingly informed about what they buy and use. Especially if it comes to products that will be in direct contact with the skin. And the famous are not exempt from this reality: Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to speak on the subject. And at the local level, Juana Viale affirms that she only uses vegan and cruelty-free products. As a novelty, many go further and are encouraged with edible products, which are also very beneficial for our skin and hair. Beauty one step away from the kitchen.

Coconut oil

It is the great favorite of the famous, of many its best kept secret. Gwyneth Paltrow told in the midst of a pandemic that her days start with coconut oil. The actress applies the traditional Indian medicine technique “oil pulling”, which consists of passing a tablespoon of coconut oil through the mouth for several minutes to extract toxins from the body and whiten the teeth.

Olive oil. Julia Roberts’ favorite ingredient for her hands. Pinterest photo.

rosehip

Among its benefits, it stands out that it reduces wrinkles and stretch marks, which it also prevents. As well, it also reduces skin blemishes. The rosehip is Jennifer Lopez’s favorite ingredient, as she herself has confessed in several interviews, that she has said that she mixes it daily with her moisturizer. The oil from it can also be used directly. The plus is definitely her beautiful scent, which reminds the singer of her maternal grandmother.

Avocado

It is ideal for the skin due to its generation of collagen, it also helps improve circulation. That is why it is not surprising that Victoria Beckham usually makes a mask with this natural ingredient. The former member of the Spice Girls and now a designer mixes an avocado, half a tablespoon of honey and lemon drops. She thus achieves a creamy mixture that she tries to apply monthly on her face to continue looking as radiant as ever.

Yogurt is what Demi Moore uses to keep her hair shiny. Pinterest photo.

Yogurt

It is a food that acts as a great hair cleanser, removing all kinds of impurities. For this reason, it is very common that it is usually applied as a mask, achieving as a result that the hair recovers softness and shine. Yogurt is part of actress Demi Moore’s beauty routine, which she applies once a week to her shiny black hair.

Olive oil

Julia Roberts revealed that she usually applies a few drops to her hands daily, and then massages them for a few minutes. Olive oil is an excellent ally to provide nutrition to the skin and to repair damaged tissues.

With precaution

It should be clarified that although they are ingredients that we can all have at home, it is always advisable to first consult a dermatologist on the subject. Especially if there is a pre-existing condition that could worsen.