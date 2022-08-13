What Alicia Senovilla is doing now: her programs, her family and the loss of her father

“Attitude is what counts. Communication is my passion and my profession for… an egg of time. I’m still fighting!”.

With these words Alicia Senovilla defines herself on her Instagram account, a platform where 31,000 followers remain attentive to her updates: family images, memories of yesteryear and photographs with which she remembers her beginnings on television.

It was made known to the general public at the end of the 90s, but before that it had given its first steps in radioin the Cádiz branch of RTVE.

Where from, how old are you and your programs

Alicia Senovilla was born 53 years ago in Madrid, city ​​in which he has carried out his most important professional jobs.

I had only 20 years when he put away his training in tourism to launch fully into the world of communication. After passing through the RTVE Cádiz airwaves, she signed for Telecinco, where she jumped to the screen with an interview space in which she substituted the main presenter.

Later his great solo opportunity would come thanks to Antena 3, which gave him his own program. Alice’s Afternoons, which aired on 1998was the germ that discovered the most spontaneous side of a communicator who won the affection of the public in a short time.

drove too Like life itself, that between 1999 and 2004 garnered great audience data for the group from San Sebastián de los Reyes.

In 2006 he would leave national television to work on various regional channels in which he has continued to carry out his great passion.

What does he do now: he presents A tu vera and saw Santina’s fainting live

Far from the hectic pace of the capital, Alicia Senovilla enjoys her work at the Castilla-La Mancha television.

There he currently presents the program dedicated to copla to your side, that last February became a trend due to the surreal fainting of Sandrina Martínez, one of the participants.

The fragment, in which the contestant fake fainting after forgetting the lyrics of the song he had to perform, it went viral and Senovilla’s face trying to reassure the audience was a poem.

In addition, the presenter has positioned herself as a very attractive profile for certain brands, which count on her for various advertising campaigns, especially in the field of beauty and personal care.

The divorce of her husband and her two children

Alicia Senovilla married Erasmo Ubera in 1996, four years after meeting him at the Seville Expo in 1992. Their love lasted 18 years, at which point they decided to put an end to their relationship and go their separate ways.

“It was by mutual agreement and on good terms. We had been together all our lives, he has been and will be my best friend. Now all my energies are focused on my two children and my work,” he said then, in 2014, to Vanitatis magazine.

He divorced in 2014, his children were 11 and 7 years old. Candela, the oldest, is now 19 and Erasmo (just like his father), has turned 15.

They have become the engine of his life and together with them he publishes beautiful snapshots on social networks, where we have discovered that he also has a faithful four-legged friend: a labrador retriever named Coco.

A painful family loss

In November of last year life snatched one of its pillars, his father. The presenter of the eternal smile admitted to being “heartbroken” after the painful loss of him.

In these difficult times, the support and affection of his mother that he has shared with his mother has been fundamental.