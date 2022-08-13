Violence in Cd. Juárez ruined Pachuca logistics – David Medrano

stranded

To avoid the wear and tear of their players and that they did not have to travel to Mexico at dawn, the Pachuca board decided that Ustari, Alvarez, Cabral, Chávez, “Pocho” and Avilés Hurtado, who were in Minneapolis in the All-Star Game, would sleep in Minnesota. and that yesterday Friday morning they flew to El Paso, Texas and crossed the line to get to Ciudad Juárez where the physical trainer Rubens Valenzuela was already waiting for them to do some rehabilitation work while they waited for the rest of the squad. With the cancellation of the game, the Pachuca team no longer traveled to the border and the six who were in Minneapolis had to fly to Mexico last night to be able to rejoin today with the rest of the team. .

DO NOT PLAY

The match between Chivas and Tigres corresponding to date 9 that will be played between Tuesday and Wednesday as it is a double date will not take place since neither Guadalajara nor the Felinos gave them the times to have at least 72 hours between a game official and another of the same category. The northerners play tomorrow Sunday against Santos, therefore against Chivas they could not do it on Tuesday and would have to do it on Wednesday, however, the rojiblancos on date 10 play on Friday against Necaxa and the hours were not met, for that reason For this reason, it was decided to postpone the match until the 13th of next month and therefore for the rojiblancos and felines it will not be a double date on matchday 9.

STAKE

Players who participated in the All-Star Game in Minneapolis will have a special prize for attending the event. It is known that the amount they receive will be around 100 thousand pesos per soccer player. To check this detail, the leaders of the Soccer Players Association, Alvaro Ortiz and Edson Swarichz, traveled to Minnesota to talk about it with managers and players and, incidentally, see the topic of next year’s Leagues Cup with the intention that all footballers have a kind of prize for participating.

