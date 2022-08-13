Unrecognizable! This is what Christian Bale looked like when he gained weight for American Hustle

The actor Christian bale he really puts himself in the shoes of the characters he plays no matter what that means. Throughout her career she has changed her appearance several times, becoming extremely thin and gaining weight. weightwithout thinking about the consequences that this can bring.

One of his most amazing transformations was for the movie American Hustlewhere he played Irving Rosenfeld, an unscrupulous con man.

American Hustle earned Christian Bale an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

What did Christian Bale look like in American Hustle?

Christian bale went from weighing 83 kilos to 123 kilos before starting to record American Hustle. In order to reach his goal, the actor ate everything that was put in front of him, especially cheeseburgers and donuts. All she cared about was looking the way she should to make his character feel more real.

Finally, he succeeded and a prominent belly came out that surprised his followers. Obviously that was not the only feature of his body that he transformed, hair “appeared” on his chest and on the part of his abdomen, the hair on the top of his head diminished and he grew a beard and mustache.

Christian Bale as Irving Rosenfeld in American Hustle.

She wore brown tinted glass glasses and lots of gold accessories. He really managed to personify the character of him as any of us would imagine if he was described to us. Her performance earned her widespread acclaim, critical acclaim, and box office success. But the big problem is that he never imagined that having risen so high weight It would have so many consequences.

David O RussellDirector of American Hustlecommented at one point that he told the actor to stop uploading weightbecause he had already lost seven centimeters in height and had a herniated disc.

Months after finishing the recordings, he admitted that he no longer had the body of when he was younger, because he thought that in just two months he would be able to recover his figure. At that time he had already passed the time he had stipulated and had not yet achieved it. Luckily he took it with humor and did not stop concentrating on his goal until he achieved it… although it was several months later than he had imagined.

