Tyson Fury retires from professional boxing

At 34 years of age, the British professional boxer, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from sports activity, just three days after announcing that Derek Chisora ​​would face. Through his Twitter account, the ‘Gipsy King’ has said goodbye to boxing and perhaps also the opportunities to see him, again, in a WWE ring.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to my career over the years. After long and hard talks, I finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say ‘bon voyage’ (have a good trip)”

With his retirement from activity, Tyson Fury had a nearly perfect career during his years in the ring. His balance ends 32 wins, 1 draw and no losses. Of those 32 wins, 23 came by way of knockout. Thus, without a doubt, he will be remembered as one of the best of all time.



His stage in WWE

In 2019, Tyson Fury was in WWE. His first appearance was on October 4, in a chapter of SmackDown, where he had a confrontation with Braun Strowman. Later, the ‘Gipsy King’ returned to the company, but on Monday Night Raw, demanding an apology from Strowman, this did not come and both came to blows, then they had to be separated by security personnel.

In the end, Tyson Fury faced Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 premium live event, where the British took the victory by counting out his rival.

From that point, his return to WWE was widely rumored. So much so that it was speculated that he would be at Clash of the Castle facing Drew McIntyre, but now the Scotsman already has a starting match and it will be the main event of the evening, on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. Added to the news of Tyson Fury’s retirement, his presence on the show seems unlikely.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.