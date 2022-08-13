Toño García accused Jesús Martínez of “passing ‘tray’ every six-year period”

After ensuring that Jesus Martinezowner of Pachucaleft him “arbitrarily” out of the purchase of the Lion, Jose Antonio Garciaowner of the Garcís brand and former president of the atlanteanalso assured that the businessman has benefited from the Hidalgo governments for his personal interest.

At the expense of the governments that passed, the land where the Soccer Hall of Fame is, where the University of Soccer is, they were given away, at the expense of the people, to pass the tray every six years; Miguel Ángel Núñez told him ‘you are going to be president of Mexico, we are going to give Pachuca the Mexico Team,’ García assured in an interview for La Saga with Jorge ‘Burro’ Van Rankin and Juan Carlos de Anda.

“Who would have to make the Hall of Fame? I’m going to bring you a video, in which in 1994 I say: ‘you have to create jobs, you have to create training centers in each state of the Mexican Republic, create schools of soccer, young people who study, that we have agreements with the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and that they are good people, with a career, if they are not soccer players, they will be good people he did it all for Pachuca“, he added.

In addition, the Tony Garcia sentenced “what has he given, how many coaches, to Aguirre (Javier) I debuted him, I sent him to Spain, he can’t stand his neck; let’s see how the morning ends and we’ll sit here and talk”.

