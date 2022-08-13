Tom Hanks would never play a gay character again

Tom Hanks just made a new statement; the actor said he would not play a gay character again, like the role that earned him the Oscar awardfor the best performance, because he considers that this role should be played by a gay actor: “(…) I don’t think people accept the lack of authenticity,” he said.

Tom Hanks believes that a gay actor should play a role made for a gay man. AFP (KEVIN WINTER/AFP)

Although there was a time when the actor’s name was not visible in the cast of the premieres of HollywoodHanks has returned to participate in one of the most anticipated films; “Pinocchio” and “Elvis”. It was precisely during an interview with “The New York Times”, where the film about the life of “the king of rock and roll” was being promoted when Tom spoke of other important roles in his career.

In the fall of 1993, it premiered “Philadelphia”a production based on the life of Geoffrey Bowersbut which on the tape was called as Andrew Beckett, an American lawyer who was removed from his position for having homosexual preferences and for having HIV. Hanks recalled that, at the time, he accepted the role because it was fitting that a straight man would play a gay character.

Tom Hanks won an Oscar for playing a gay lawyer with AIDS in ‘Philadelphia.’ Photo: Archive

“The goal of ‘Philapelphia’ was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man.”

However, he also considered that at present it would not be well seen that a heterosexual man was in charge of a tape LGBT+. “We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people will accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.” After these statements, the actor wanted to make it clear that his opinion was not a criticism of the actors who today give life to a gay man.