Today’s matches: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Summary and final result of matchday 1 of the Spanish League

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 90 +9′ | IT’S OVER! Rayo Vallecano draws the tie from the culs.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 90 +6′ | Kessi was resentful after falling badly. But it looks like she can go on.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 90 +5′ | UFFFFFF! Radamel Falcao’s goal disallowed for offside. It was almost a surprise.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 90 +4′ | EXPELLED! Barcelona qualifies with 10 after the red card against Busquets for a double yellow card.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 90′ | Eight minutes added…

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 88′ | OUT OF PLACE! Kessi had scored after a rebound, but the play had not been valid since before due to offside.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 86′ | Ansu’s free kick goes over the top.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 85′ | Ciss foul on Lewandowski and the Rayo player is cautioned.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 83′ | CLOSE! Important notice from Barcelona but Aubameyang’s shot is contested by the goalkeeper.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 81′ | Aubameyang prepares to enter… Alba will leave.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 81′ | LEWANDOWSKI LOSES IT! The polco takes out the auction that goes to one side, after controlling the ball.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 79′ | Isi Palazn leaves the field injured and Salvi enters.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 77′ | Barcelona misses the touch of the last quarter of the field and does not end up breaking zero. Gradually muscle discomfort occurs.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 74′ | CRAZINESS! Keesi shoots high above the Lightning shack. Before Lewandowsk itnet sell a penalty but the referee does not buy the play.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 72′ | It was everything for Pedri and Kessi makes his debut with Barcelona.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 71′ | Pause for hydration in the match…

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 69′ | Yellow card for Falcao for a foul on Busquets.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 68′ | DIMITRYEVSKY! What a kick that Busquets puts in but the goalkeeper saves Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 67′ | Trejo gets excited in the Barcelona area but the ball goes wide… At Bara Kessi prepares.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 65′ | ANSU! Spanish shot that stops the goalkeeper. The Bara sue becomes more dynamic.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 63′ | UFFFFF! De Jong falls in the area but the referee assures that it was not a foul. The neerlnads lost in the melee.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 61′ | Ansu Fati, De Jong and Sergi Roberto enter for Raphinha, Christensen and Gavi. At Rayo, López left and Valentn entered. Falcao by Camel.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 58′ | Falcao prepares to enter. He also lists Xavi mods.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 56′ | Jordi Alba’s very past center and Dimitrievski comes from the bottom.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 54′ | Yellow for Lejeune for pulling Lewandowski’s shirt.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 53′ | Dangerous play by Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski could not finish off and the goalkeeper manages to retain the ball.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 51′ | THE LIGHTNING LOSES IT! Chrsitensen manages to get the ball out of Camello when he was about to shoot Ter Stegen. Then the striker fails to recenter.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 48′ | The visiting defense prevents the passes from reaching the great area reference. For now, he has not managed to pierce the Blaugrana box on the front.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 46′ | Corner kick for Barcelona, ​​after a good stroke for Lewnadowski.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 45′ | START THE COMPLEMENT! Who gets the three points?

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 45 +5′ | UFFFFFF! The Camp Nou is lit after a protest to the referee. The culs argue that Raphinha had a clear ball left after a free kick. It ends hot the first time.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 45 +4′ | There is a yellow card for Catena for lowering Lewandowski.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 45 +2′ | Great play by Álvaro but he lacks the last touch and he forgives against Ter Stegen, he had to try to touch the second post.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 45′ | Five minutes added…

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 44′ | It was a great ball for Dembl, but the defense intercepted. Then counterattack that retains on the local side.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 41′ | The culs are advanced and in these minutes they play in Rayo’s field. Those of Vallecas close well for now.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 39′ | Lewandowski despairs after Palazn stopped him on a corner kick. The judge says they were both struggling.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 37′ | Raphinha’s service that Lewandowski fails to finish off. Bara arrives but does not end up defining.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 35′ | PEDRI! He comes alive with a mid-range shot and the ball passes very close to the post. Warn Barcelona.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 34′ | Good remove and the play ends in a Dembl shot at the goalkeeper’s hands.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 31′ | Free kick for Rayo Vallecano but Palazn’s serve goes too long.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 29′ | UFFFFFF! Great action by Rayo Vallecano and for a short time it was full for Álvaro’s auction, but Araujo manages to recover and take the ball from him.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 26′ | The match is paused for hydration.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 25′ | Free kick for Barcelona… The service goes very long and Lewnadowski does not arrive.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 23′ | Raphinha’s shot that Dmitrievski saves without problems. The box which fails to break the zero.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 21′ | NOOOOOO! Raphinha hits him with first intention and the ball goes over the top. Bara intensity in the last quarter.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 19′ | Interesting play by Rayo, but in the pass to Álvaro the ball goes and there is a lateral kick by the locals.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 17′ | El Rayo seeks to withstand the attacks at the speed of the culs. However, Barcelona finds escape routes and touches the ball.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 14′ | Great association from Barcelona but Gavi fails to get a good serve. Then he lacks Dembl and is booked.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 12′ | UFFFFFFF! Offside and Lewandwoski does not shout the goal. The Pole had defined in a great way after a frontal pass.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 10′ | Penal?! Raphinha fell into the area as she entered from the side. The referee says it was all clean. It is then shown that the attacker was ahead.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 07′ | Lewandowski complains about a foul in the middle of the field, the referee does not mark it and Bara loses possession.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 05′ | Great intervention by Araujo, the ball is for the Catalans. The visit had gone off at speed.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 04′ | Long stroke for Raphinha but the bounce of the ball favors Dimitrievski.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 02′ | Missing in attack and ball for Barcelona. The culs try to put together a long possession and go deep in the middle.

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | 00′ | START THE PARTY! The ball is already rolling at the Camp Nou.

NOW | Everything ready for the start of the match at the Camp Nou

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano | PREVIOUS | The teams come out onto the field.

Score Lewandowski in his official debut with Bara?

Robert Lewandowski will go as a starter in a few minutes and make his official debut with Barcelona. The scorer made his debut in the Joan Gamper Trophy, but today he hopes to formally complete the record with a target.

Barcelona goes out to warm up for the start of the match

Ter Stegen appears on the scene to start warming up. Little by little, people gather at the Spotify Camp Nou to see the match of matchday 1.

Confirmed alignment of Rayo Vallecano against Barcelona

On the other hand, the Vallecas team starts with this team: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran Garcia; Unai, Path Ciss; Isi, Trejo, Álvaro García and Camello.

Confirmed line-up of Barcelona for the debut in LaLiga

This is the team that Xavi puts on for his home debut. Lewandowski and Raphinha will be active from the start.

Bara’s XI | Ter Stegen; Araujo, Garcia, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Dembl, Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Very good Saturday everyone and welcome to the match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano. The activities of LaLiga Espaola begin and for Xavi the illusion of showing all his power with the luxury signings.

Despite registering ‘in extremis’ most of his signings, Bara practically has its luxury squad to officially open the season. While the Ray is hoping to give the surprise.

Without a doubt, it will be a great match where you can see all the actions of Spanish football in BRAND Clear.