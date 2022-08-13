Titanic: the demand that James Cameron received for the tape of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio | SPORT-PLAY

“Titanic” is one of the great movies by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron. The dramatic story starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, grossing an astonishing $2 billion in 1997. It was the top grosser for a decade, before it was displaced by another Cameron work, “Avatar.” But not all was joy in the making of this film.

Because film director was involved in a legal dispute which unbelievably happened 20 years after its premiere, in 2017. But that moment was just the tip of the iceberg of other things surrounding the film.

Also there were complaints about real data from the RMS Titanicthe ship on which the film was based, as the will murdoch caseone of the officers on board who had a fatal end, something that was reproached by a relative of the person who inspired the character.

Despite the details that explain that “Titanic” is a fictioncomments on your historical accuracy they were not missing, but there was a lawsuit against james cameron that was the cherry on that sour cake.

James Cameron directing in a movie (Photo: James Cameron / Instagram)

WHY WAS THEY DENOUNCED JAMES CAMERON, THE DIRECTOR OF “TITANIC”?

Stephen Cummings was the one who sued James Cameron for allegedly stealing his story and that of his relatives to tell the plot of Jack and Rose in “Titanic”. This unusual complaint occurred 20 years after the premiere of the famous film, according to the information that TMZ gave at the time.

The accuser pointed out that the filmmaker would have heard the stories surrounding his experience and, in this way, was inspired by Jack Dawson. Without giving more details of what Cameron would have taken, too stated that the history of his relatives who were on the ship in 1912 -in which the wife survived and her husband died- was used by the director to tell the end of Rose and Jack.

In this way, without further explanation in the information of the aforementioned portalCummings would have asked for 300 million dollars and 1% of the royalties from one of the most watched films in the history of cinema.

The remains of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: Walden Media)

