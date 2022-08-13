Three comedies lost in the Netflix catalog to cry with laughter

The comedies they are the best options to clear and throughout the years several titles have stood out and delighted lovers of the genre. Great actors dazzled the spectators with their jokes and spontaneous answers as Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig either Eddie Murphy.

There are stories that take us by surprise and come to brighten our days. After an intense day of work or a lot of stress, the best solution is a good movie to laugh out loud. Also, the good thing about comedies is that they explore a range of topics, whether it’s everyday things, serious things or situations out of the ordinary, good series invite reflection, but always with a laugh in between.

The premises may be simple, but there is always a different way to make people laugh. It goes without saying that not all people handle the same humor, so in this list we will mention three funny movies available on Netflix to watch with friends or as a couple and laugh out loud.

The House of the bunnies

Faris in the film plays the stereotype of a skinny blonde bunny. (Source: IMDB)

anna faris is one of the most successful comedians and has starred in parodies such as ScaryMovie. Here she rose to fame and participated in other hits such as This body is not mine either The dictator.

Shelley Darlingson is a Playboy house bunny who is fired and forced to leave the house. Helpless and with no place to go. Shelley meets some girls from the Zeta Alpha Zeta sorority and will help them maintain the sorority. Along the way these girls from very different worlds will become friends, and learn from each other.

The best thing about the movie is that it cleverly pokes fun at the world of bunnies, of ultra-feminine women, and Faris is perfect for her role as the innocent Shelley, who is mistaken for being the stereotypical Playboy bunny, but manages to exploit it and turn it into something funny. The film is available on Netflix Argentina and Mexico.

Falling in love with my ex

The couple relives their love as when they were on their honeymoon. (Source: IMDB)

meryl streep joins alec baldwin to star in this romantic comedy about Jane and Jake, who were once married, had three children, but have been divorced for 10 years. Their relationship is good and at their son’s graduation they meet again, not everything goes according to plan as they end up sleeping together. In turn, Jane starts dating Adam, the architect who is working on remodeling her house, meanwhile Jack is married.

The relationship begins to get out of control and they do not want to tell their family that they are back together, since they do not even understand what is happening to them. Baldwin and Streep have enviable chemistry and make the film a great option to have fun and laugh at their conflicts and relationships.

It is a funny comedy about love between a couple over 20 years old, which is not so common to see this type of movies, about reunion and about family. If you want to see it, it is available on Netflix Argentina and Mexico.

The Follies of Dick and Jane

Dick and Jane will do anything to return to their privileged life before. (Source: IMDB)

Jim Carrey he is known for his histrionic and over-the-top performances. In The Follies of Dick and Jane is Dick Harper who worked for several years at Globodyne and is promoted to vice president of the company. He decides to celebrate with Jane, his wife, and they live an ostentatious life, but that happiness will last a few hours because the company is dissolved and everything falls on Dick’s shoulders. From one day to the next they are left on the street and will be forced to search for them.

After several unsuccessful jobs, the couple decides to take revenge on the high command of Globodyne, who enjoy the money they made with the company. Beyond the laughs, it leaves interesting messages about the different realities of the characters. It’s a very funny comedy, we see a very funny Carrey and a wonderful Téa Leoni as Jane. It is also available for Argentina and Mexico.

