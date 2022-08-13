This was the spectacular appearance of The Rock as Black Adam at Comic-Con

“I wanted to SURPRISE Comic-Con fans with something deeply personal and ELECTRIFYING” wrote The Rock on Instagram. The ENERGY was deafening and the MANA filled the room of 6,000 people. It’s weird, but every time BLACK ADAM himself shows up somewhere, you can feel the earth shake a little.”

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on the big screen on October 21, 2022.

In parallel, The Rock is expected to make a new appearance in WWE next year at WrestleMania 39, an event to be held at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The objective is to confront the Hollywood star with his cousin in real life, Roman Reigns, a plan that has been cooking for several years.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.