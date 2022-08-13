They inaugurate in Edomex a lactation room in the IMSS Family Unit

Montserrat Mata

Toluca / 08.13.2022 13:36:34





To promote and support breastfeeding, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) State of Mexico Poniente inaugurated a special room in the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 250.

The head of the IMSS State of Mexico Poniente, Miralda Aguilar Patraca, led the event and highlighted the work that the health team of this medical unit does to promote this practice among workers and users.

When making the inaugural ribbon cutting of this space, he stated that This room has hygiene and safety protocols to ensure successful breastfeeding.

Benefits of breastfeeding

Breast milk helps reduce respiratory or gastrointestinal infections in newbornsalso decreases the risk of sudden or crib deaththe probability of suffering from childhood obesity and allergies and provides adequate neurological development.

In the same way, it offers benefits for the mother, since it has been proven that attachment to the mother’s breast during the first hours after childbirth decreases postpartum hemorrhagealso reduces the risk of the mother developing breast cancercancer of ovarian or cardiovascular diseases.

The IMSS provides women with decent and safe spaces to breastfeed or express their milk, in addition to promoting public policies through the 60 Hospitals and 14 Family Medicine Units (UMF) nominated under the Amigo del Niño y la Niña initiative.

This act was also attended by Silvia Patricia López Mejía, director of UMF No. 250; Fernando Villarreal Amate, coordinator of Information and Strategic Analysis; Melissa Candy Garduño Néstor, in charge of the lactation room and Leonor De la Cruz Ángeles, director of UMF No. 248.

